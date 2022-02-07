High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 31

Nonconference

Cashton 74,

Viroqua 43

CASHTON — The Eagles (15-3) won their third in a row behind strong performances from Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden.

Brueggen made two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points, while Hilden made three 3s and added 15 points.

Kamden Oliver scored 23 points to lead the Blackhawks, who lost their 10th in a row and dropped to 5-10.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Coulee

Viroqua 45,

Westby 44

VIROQUA — The last-place Blackhawks (6-10, 2-6) took out the Norsemen (7-9, 3-4) to salvage a split in the regular-season series.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 51,

De Soto 30

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (7-8, 3-5) were led by Landon Pedretti’s 13 points.

GYMNASTICS

Monday, Jan. 31

Coulee

G-E-T co-op 131.65,

Viroqua co-op 129.1

VIROQUA — The G-E-T co-op had three of the top five finishers in each event but the balance beam.

Junior Abigail Miller won the vault (8.85), senior Paris Lambert was second (8.8) and junior Trista Thill was fifth (8.15); Miller was third on the uneven bars (8.45), Thill was fourth (8.1) and senior Katie Pierson was fifth (7.75); and Miller was third on the floor exercise (9.15), Lambert was fourth (9.025) and Thill was fifth (8.85).

Miller took third in the all-around (33.7), while Thill was fourth (33.675) and Lambert was fifth (33.25).

Viroqua co-op freshman Isabell Korn won the bars (9.35), the beam (9.0) and the floor (9.4) en route to a win in the all-around (35.95). Sophomore teammate Morgan Sikert was second in the all-around (35.625) after taking second on the bars (8.85), the beam (8.85) and the floor (9.225).

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Tomah/Sparta 4,

Viroqua co-op 0

SPARTA — Easton Armstrong, Parker Holloway, Charlie Joyce and Joe Venner scored for Tomah/Sparta (6-13-2), which snapped a winless streak of 0-2-2.

Joyce scored unassisted, and Armstrong added an assist. Alex Boyko had two assists, and Jake Berry recorded the shutout with 13 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Badger

Middleton co-op 3,

Viroqua co-op 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (9-6-1) scored the first two goals but couldn’t hold on against the Lynx.

Gabby Olson and Leonie Boettcher scored Viroqua’s goals, and Boettcher assisted on Olson’s. The Blackhawks scored both goals in the first period.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Badger

Middleton co-op 6,

Viroqua co-op 1

MADISON — Cadence Dehlin gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead in the second period but saw their lead evaporate before the end of the frame.

Makenna Rudie made 25 saves, but the Viroqua co-op (9-8-1, 7-4) lost its third in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 72,

De Soto 39

ONALASKA — The Knights (13-5) had three players in double figures as they won their third in a row.

Brianna Zenke led the way with 17 points to go with nine steals and six assists, while Rachel Koenig and Hannah Matzke added 16 points apiece. Koenig grabbed nine rebounds, while Matzke had seven.

Audrey Zittel chipped in nine points for Luther, which led 37-20 at the half.

Jenna Gianoli scored a game-high 24 points for the Pirates, who dropped to 7-11.

Richland Center 45,

Westby 30

WESTBY — The Norsemen were outscored 32-17 in the second half after the game was tied at 13-13 at the break.

Kennedy Brueggen scored 10 points and was the only player in double figures for Westby (10-7).

WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 5

Coulee

MELROSE — The West Salem/Bangor wrestling team had six individual champions and six second-place finishers en route to the Coulee Conference championship on Saturday.

The Catbirds finished with 350½ points, which was in front of G-E-T/Mel.-Min. (303).

Bradyn Glasspoole pinned all four of his opponents at 120 pounds en route to a title for West Salem/Bangor, while Jackson Roesler (106), Brett Plomedahl (113), Evan Wolfe (138) and Trevor Arentz (152) had two pins as they won their respective weight classes.

Andy Johnson had only two matches at 170 and won both via pin for his title.

Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (126), Cody Petersen (160), Luke Noel (182), Chris Najera (195), Hunter Anderson (220) and Reid Rasmussen (285) all took second for the Catbirds.

The Titans had individual champions in Jackson Blaken (126), Tanner Andersen (132), Carson Koss (145), Justice Vaaler (195) and Braydon Lockington (220) and a second-place finisher in Alex Wieczorek (170).

Dylan Nottestad led Westby (176½) with an individual title at 285 pounds, while four other Norsemen — Jayden Geier (106), Brock Hoskins (113), Klayton Geier (120) and Garrett Vatland (145) — took second.

Austin Winker (160) and Hadley Gilardi (182) won their respective weight classes for Viroqua, which placed fourth with 162. The Blackhawks also got second-place finishes from Ethan Dobbs (132) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (152).

Arcadia (106) was fifth as a team, and Black River Falls (71) was sixth.

Scenic Ridge and Rivers

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Ithaca/Weston cruised to the team championship with a score of 256 to finish comfortably ahead of second-place De Soto (131).

Cashton (113) was fourth and Brookwood (91) sixth in the 11-team tournament.

The Pirates had a champion in senior Aiden Brosinski (41-1), who pinned his way to a title at 152. His longest match lasted 1:47, and that came in the first round.

Gavin McDowell (17-18, 120), Seth Greeno (27-8, 132) and Nathan Woodhouse (32-10, 220) all placed second for De Soto.

Junior Colin O’Neil (28-9) won a championship at 160 to lead the Eagles, who also had a pair of second-place finishers in Jack Schreier (16-9, 170) and Austin Culpitt (30-10, 285).

Dylan Powell (30-4) won at 106 for the Falcons.

