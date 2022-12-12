High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 5

Nonconference

Royall 68, Westby 54

WESTBY — The Panthers (2-0) won on the road against the Norsemen (2-1) with senior guard Bryce Olson leading Royall in scoring with 20.

Senior guard Brady Uppena had 13 points while sophomore Carter Uppena added 10. Junior forward Rhett Stenslien had a game-high 21 points for Westby.

Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47

HILLSBORO — The Tigers (4-0) bested the Pirates (0-3) at home and remain perfect through four games.

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Viroqua 39

MELROSE — In a defensive battle, the Mustangs (1-1) got their first victory of the year at home against the Blackhawks (1-3).

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Nonconference

Cashton 65, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA — A 25-point night from junior guard Connor Butzler highlighted the Eagles (3-0) dominant victory against the hosting Blackhawks (1-4).

Butzler had all four of the team’s 3-pointers, three coming in the second half. Senior forward Zack Minsa and junior guard Brady Hemmersbach each had 11 points for the Eagles. Sophomore guard Benson McDowell also had 11 to lead Viroqua scoring.

Westby 61, Brookwood 47

ONTARIO — The Norsemen (3-1) bounced back from a loss to Royall by taking care of the Falcons (3-2).

Saturday, Dec. 10

Nonconference

De Soto 72, Blair-Taylor 66

DE SOTO – The Pirates (1-3) outscored the Wildcats by 13 points in the first half on the way to their first win of the season.

Juniors Mason Zink and Landon Pedretti scored 29 and 25 points, respectively, for De Soto. Blair-Taylor (2-3) was led by senior Evan Nehring’s 24 and senior Jaren Swanson’s 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Nonconference

Westby 52, Richland Center 25

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Norsemen doubled up the Hornets and picked up their fifth straight win to open the season.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24

DE SOTO – Senior Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 25 points as the Wildcats (7-0) won for the second day in a row and the third time this week.

Abby Thomspon added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals and Sydney Fremstad 13 points and eight rebounds for Blair-Taylor.

Lexi Lofgren and Kierstyn Kindschy also scored 12 points each for the Wildcats.

Ella Koch scored 12 points for the Pirates (0-4).

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 42

The Mustangs (3-4) took care of the Blackhawks (2-5) at the La Crosse Center.

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Nonconference

Tomah/Sparta 7, Viroqua 1

SPARTA — Tomah/Sparta were led by two goals and two assists from Parker Holloway in their win over the Blackhawks.

Holloway scored the opening goal of the game at three minutes, 47 seconds in the first period. His second goal at 8:28 in the second made it five straight unanswered for Tomah/Sparta.

Also among goal scorers for the victor were Blake Haun, Alex Boyko, Owen Walker, Jaxon Ruland and Dane Vervoren. The lone Blackhawks goal was scored by Jack Dahl.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Coulee

Westby 57, G-E-T 25

WESTBY — Senior center Jayda Berg had 21 points as the Norsemen (6-0, 2-0) dominated their home conference meeting with the Red Hawks (1-5, 1-1).

Senior guard Kennedy Brueggen wasn’t far behind with 13 points, six coming from the free throw line on 10 shots. Senior Nevaeh Becker had G-E-T’s team-high of 11.

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA – The Blackhawks (2-3, 0-2) were kept winless in the conference, while the Raiders (1-4, 1-1) picked up their first win under first-year coach Evan Pagel.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Badger

Madison Metro 7, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Lynx let off 47 shots against the Blackhawks in a shutout victory.

Brita Lake led in scoring with two goals. Grace Bonnell’s lone goal of the game was unassisted, but she herself assisted on four other Lynx goals.

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Dec. 10

West Salem co-op Invitational

WEST SALEM – West Salem’s co-op beat nine other teams with a team score of 133.675. Reedsburg was second (131.275) and Viroqua’s co-op third (130.5).

Viroqua’s Morgan Sickert was the all-around winner with a score of 35.6 to hold off Reesburg’s Emily Craker (34.975), Viroqua teammate Isabell Korn (34.925), West Salem’s Taliya Michlig (34.625) and GMC’s Abby Miller (33.9).

Sickert won the vault (9.15), was second on the balance beam (9.25) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.6).

Michlig won the uneven bars (8.65) and was second on the vault (8.8), and Korn won the floor exercise (9.25).

WRESTLING

Saturday, Dec. 10

Eau Claire North Husky Invitational

113

Alex Klum (4-5) placed 13th and scored 10.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Colin Cournoyer (Stratford) 11-1 won by tech fall over Alex Klum (Viroqua) 4-5 (TF-1.5 4:40 (19-3))

• Cons. Round 1 - Michael Posorski (Kaukauna) 5-1 won by fall over Alex Klum (Viroqua) 4-5 (Fall 1:34)

• Cons. Round 2 - Alex Klum (Viroqua) 4-5 won by fall over Nick Malchow (Medford Area) 2-7 (Fall 3:47)

• 13th Place Match - Alex Klum (Viroqua) 4-5 won by fall over Wyatt Ecklor (Eau Claire North) 4-7 (Fall 2:16)

132

Evan Solberg (5-6) placed 14th and scored 5.0 team points.

• Prelim - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 5-6 won by fall over Kyle Whitcome (Bruce) 1-4 (Fall 1:25)

• Champ. Round 1 - Colton Weiler (Auburndale) 9-1 won by fall over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 5-6 (Fall 3:06)

• Cons. Round 1 - Brody Lammers (Rice Lake) 6-4 won by fall over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 5-6 (Fall 2:42)

• Cons. Round 2 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 5-6 won by major decision over Waylon Huset (Chetek-Weyer./Prairie Farm) 4-5 (MD 13-1)

• 13th Place Match - Kolyn Wolf (Menomonie) 4-2 won by fall over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) 5-6 (Fall 2:19)

138

Ethan Dobbs (8-2) placed 6th and scored 30.5 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 8-2 won by tech fall over Cowan Lambert (Holmen) 4-2 (TF-1.5 4:40 (15-0))

• Quarterfinal - Tyler Fink (Baldwin-Woodville) 7-2 won by major decision over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 8-2 (MD 10-2)

• Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 8-2 won by fall over Clayton Roscoe (Ladysmith) 4-4 (Fall 4:45)

• 5th Place Match - Connor Crumer (Arrowhead) 12-1 won by major decision over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 8-2 (MD 14-4)

145

Vinny Klum (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Prelim - Adam Briggs (Saint Croix Falls) 6-5 won by fall over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 2-5 (Fall 0:50)

• Prelim - Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal) 7-3 won by fall over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) 2-5 (Fall 0:00)

152

Gunnar Keenan (1-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Prelim - Peyton Lee (Kaukauna) 5-2 won by fall over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) 1-4 (Fall 0:30)

• Prelim - Matt McBride (Holmen) 8-3 won by fall over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) 1-4 (Fall 0:00)

160

Blaine Primmer (6-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Prelim - Chase Lessard (Saint Croix Falls) 7-4 won by fall over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 6-3 (Fall 5:19)

• Champ. Round 1 - Abraham Henderson (Cochrane-Fountain City) 3-2 won by major decision over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) 6-3 (MD 12-0)

170

Anthony DiPietro (5-5) placed 15th and scored 4.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Elliott Anderson (Baldwin-Woodville) 6-2 won by tech fall over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) 5-5 (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0))

• Cons. Round 1 - Ben Lien (Blair-Taylor) 3-4 won by fall over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) 5-5 (Fall 4:48)

• Cons. Round 2 - Marcus Hanson (Ladysmith) 4-5 won by decision over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) 5-5 (Dec 5-2)

• 15th Place Match - Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) 5-5 won by fall over Dylan Seichter (Stanley-Boyd) 2-6 (Fall 4:11)

182

Kayden Sullivan (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Prelim - Noah Mulvaney (Arrowhead) 12-1 won by fall over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) 0-4 (Fall 0:26)

• Prelim - Keegan Merth (Spring Valley/Elmwood) 4-6 won by fall over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) 0-4 (Fall 0:27)

195

Aaron DiPietro (9-2) placed 10th and scored 15.0 team points.

• Prelim - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 9-2 won by fall over Jonathon Bartnik (Medford Area) 0-3 (Fall 2:22)

• Champ. Round 1 - Cole Tomchek (Kaukauna) 4-2 won by fall over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 9-2 (Fall 1:36)

• Cons. Round 1 - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 9-2 won by decision over Jin Yang (Eau Claire North) 1-3 (Dec 7-5)

• Cons. Round 2 - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 9-2 won by decision over Logan Poradish (Ladysmith) 5-3 (Dec 6-2)

• 9th Place Match - Carson Weber (Holmen) 7-3 won by fall over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) 9-2 (Fall 1:21)

220

Treyton Schmidt (2-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Prelim - Will Lampton (Superior) 2-7 won by fall over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) 2-4 (Fall 1:32)

• Champ. Round 1 - Sloan Welch (Auburndale) 11-1 won by fall over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) 2-4 (Fall 0:12)