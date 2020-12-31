High school sports roundup

VIROQUA — Hallie Sherry scored 11 points to lead the Blackhawks (1-6), who were outscored 31-2 in the second half.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

La Farge 55, De Soto 51

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (5-2, 3-2) lost their second game in a row after five straight wins to open the season.

Monday, Dec. 28

Nonconference

La Farge 61, Viroqua 23

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-7) lost their sixth straight game and were held to 12 points in the first half and 11 in the second.

Jessica Anderson had 10 points to lead Viroqua.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Tuesday, Dec. 22

River Valley 37, Viroqua 30

VIROQUA — River Valley won the final three matches after Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs gave his team a 30-19 lead with a pin at 182.