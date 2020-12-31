High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Richland Center 71, Viroqua 61
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-3) lost their second straight game and for the third time in their last four.
Clayton Slack scored 20 points, while Jacob Lotz added 17 to pace Viroqua.
Monday, Dec. 28
Coulee
Arcadia 53, Westby 46
WESTBY — The Raiders won their second straight conference game by building a double-digit lead in the first half.
Senior Chandler Sonsalla made four 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Arcadia (3-1, 2-0), which also received an 11-point performance from senior Austin Zastrow in a game it led 30-18 after one half.
The Norsemen (0-2, 0-1) were led by sophomore Brett Crume’s 11 points and junior Grant McCauley’s 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Nonconference
Hillsboro 56, Viroqua 16
VIROQUA — Hallie Sherry scored 11 points to lead the Blackhawks (1-6), who were outscored 31-2 in the second half.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
La Farge 55, De Soto 51
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (5-2, 3-2) lost their second game in a row after five straight wins to open the season.
Monday, Dec. 28
Nonconference
La Farge 61, Viroqua 23
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-7) lost their sixth straight game and were held to 12 points in the first half and 11 in the second.
Jessica Anderson had 10 points to lead Viroqua.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Tuesday, Dec. 22
River Valley 37, Viroqua 30
VIROQUA — River Valley won the final three matches after Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs gave his team a 30-19 lead with a pin at 182.
Cale Anderson (152) and Bobby Skaden-Stellner (160) also won by pin for Viroqua.
Coulee
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Westby 54, Arcadia 30
WESTBY — All seven matches wrestled ended in with pins.The Norsemen won five of those, with Dominick Hansen (145), Ian Brown (152), Garrett Vatland (160), Lukas Hanson (182) and Dylan Nottestad (220) winning those matches for Westby.
Ivan Aguilar (126) and Jack Ziegeweid (285) won by pin for the Raiders.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Westby 57, North Crawford/Seneca 24
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Norsemen won two of the three matches wrestled by pin. Sophomore Garrett Vatland (152) and junior Jake Collins (285) were victorious for Westby.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Viroqua 36, Belmont/Platteville 30
BELMONT, Wis. — Senior Cale Anderson, ranked fifth at 152, scored a pin at 160 for the victorious Blackhawks.
GYMNASTICS
Nonconference
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Viroqua co-op 119.325, Tomah 101.275
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every event to beat the Timberwolves
Tomah’s Peyton Foster turned in the highest all-around score of 31.6, and she won the floor exercise (8.575) and balance beam and tied for the win on the bars (7.2).
Viroqua’s Aaliyah Fox was second all-around (31.25) and tied Foster on the floor exercise and beam while placing second on the vault (8.15). Teammate Kenzy Kreuzer won the vault (8.5).