High school sports roundup

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks picked up a one-sided victory and won all of its matches in straight sets.

Dustin Kenyon beat Zach Lund 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee teamed up to beat Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 25

Coulee

G-E-T 4, Westby 3

GALESVILLE — Junior Genna O’Neill drove a two-out single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Hawks (10-3, 7-2) became the first team to beat the Norsemen (12-1, 8-1).

Savannah Hayes led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Anna Puent and Lindsey Lettner singled to load the bases before a ground ball ended up a force at the plate for the second out. O’Neill’s single brought Puent and Letter around to score.

The second run was necessary because Westby scored once to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Macy Stellner reached on an error and scored on a bunt by pitcher Jayda Berg.