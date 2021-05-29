High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Monday, May 24
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 13, Weston 2
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates (8-3, 7-2) trailed by a run at the end of the first but scored the game’s final 12 runs.
Jake Kurszewski drove in four runs, while Aiden Brosinski was 4 for 4 with three RBI.
Josh Boardman and Vin Buchner finished with two hits.
Monday, May 24
Nonconference
Viroqua 16, Central 8
VIROQUA — After trailing 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Blackhawks (11-5) scored nine in their half of the inning to take the lead.
Viroqua then added six in the fifth as it bounced back from Friday’s loss to West Salem.
Griffin Olson was 4 for 5 with four RBI, while Phil Ott hit a home run and drove in three runs. Noah Mathison also hit a home run and had two RBI, while Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two runs apiece.
Tyler Young and Dylan Lapic each drove in two runs for the RiverHawks (6-4).
Tuesday, May 25
Coulee
Viroqua 12, Westby 0 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (12-5, 7-1) scored seven in the bottom of the first before cruising to victory.
Kamden Oliver was 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBI, while Benny Fergot hit a home run and drove in three.
Clayton Slack allowed only three hits and struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.
The Norsemen fell to 8-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, May 24
Viroqua 5, Holmen 2
Singles:
No. 1—Vincent Young, HOLMEN HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 2—Jacob Hinman, HOLMEN HIGH def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 7-5
No. 3—Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Kenton Newman, HOLMEN HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 4—Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Pearson Lawrence, HOLMEN HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0
Doubles:
No. 1—Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH—Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Xavier Marcon, HOLMEN HIGH—Kong Xiong, HOLMEN HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 2—Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH—Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH def. Drew Shay, HOLMEN HIGH—Chue Tou Vue, HOLMEN HIGH, 7-6 (5), 4-6 , 10-7
No. 3—Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH—Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH def. Elijah Zagrodnick, HOLMEN HIGH—Jacob Zagrodnick, HOLMEN HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0
Tuesday, May 25
Coulee
Viroqua 6, Black River Falls 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every match except No. 2 singles.
Dustin Kenyon and Ben Kane won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, while Sam Kane won via forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Eric Jerdee/Ben Gillen, Garry Mishler/Ethan Tubbin and Harry Devine/Odin Snowdeal won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
The Tigers’ Chase Severson won in straight sets at No. 2 singles.
Wednesday, May 26
Coulee
Viroqua 6, Mauston 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks picked up a one-sided victory and won all of its matches in straight sets.
Dustin Kenyon beat Zach Lund 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee teamed up to beat Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 25
Coulee
G-E-T 4, Westby 3
GALESVILLE — Junior Genna O’Neill drove a two-out single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Hawks (10-3, 7-2) became the first team to beat the Norsemen (12-1, 8-1).
Savannah Hayes led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Anna Puent and Lindsey Lettner singled to load the bases before a ground ball ended up a force at the plate for the second out. O’Neill’s single brought Puent and Letter around to score.
The second run was necessary because Westby scored once to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Macy Stellner reached on an error and scored on a bunt by pitcher Jayda Berg.
O’Neill was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI, while Puent and Lettner were both 2 for 4. Izzy Nedland had two RBI for the Norsemen.
O’Neill also pitched and struck out nine while walking two and allowing six hits. Berg allowed 10 hits and finished with six strikeouts and one walk.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuesday, May 25
Tomah Invitational
TOMAH — The Aquinas girls won the team title with 115 points, edging Westby by one point.
The Blugolds got wins from Grace Gyllander (long jump, 15-6) and its 400 relay team of Grace Gyllander, Sara Gyllander, Macy Donarski and Andrea White (52.41).
Aquinas also had a host of second-place finishes in White (100, 12.99), Grace Gyllander (triple jump, 33-2½), Karlie Meyer (800, 2:26.15), Lilly Gyllander (100 hurdles, 16.68), Gretta Gyllander (high jump, 4-6) and its 800 relay team of Donarski, Gretta Gyllander, Maddie Murphy and Maddy Kratt (1:57.11).
The Norsemen were led by Grace Hebel, who won the 100 (12.74) and 200 (26.73), while Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (8-6).
Central’s 800 relay team of Adeline Marcou-Smart, Libby Mickelson, Ncaylee Niemann and Kya Smith won the event in 1:55.38, while its 3,200 relay team of Katie Christensen, Jenna Hutschenreuter, Julia Poelma and Emilia Veum won the event in 11:01.
The RiverHawks’ Brittney Mislivecek won the triple jump (33-3¼).
Tomah (108½) finished third as a team, while Central (98½) was fifth and Logan (63½) was seventh.
In the boys portion, Central (117½) finished second behind Wisconsin Dells (141½).
Aquinas was close behind with 116 points.
The RiverHawks’ Jackson Warren won the high jump (5-8) and was second in the long jump (20-8½). He was also part of Central’s 800 relay team, along with Quinn Servais, Jobe Neusius and Isaac Dauffenbach, which won the event in 1:33.34.
Servais also finished second in the 300 hurdles (43.69).
The RiverHawks’ 3,200 relay team of Micah Mosley, Preston Graul, Kody Pretasky and Carver Stenslien won the event in 8:49.4.
Wednesday, May 26
Lancaster Invitational
LANCASTER, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys placed seventh with 48 points and its girls ninth with 46 in invitationals with 16 and 14 teams, respectively.
Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa had the biggest meet among locals with wins in the 100 hurdles (15.95) and 300 hurdles (50.95) to go with a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-4). De Soto senior Natalie Randa won the high jump (5-2), and Viroqua freshman Trixie Koppa was second in the pole vault (8-6).
Viroqua sophomore Miles Daniels placed second in the 800 (2:08.23), and ran with Jackson Rott, Max Thew and Jacob Noble on the second-place 1,600 relay team (3:45.95). Daniels, Rott, Thew and Nick Schneider were also fourth in the 400 relay (47.47).
Rott was second in the pole vault (12-0), Schneider was second in the shot put (46-11¾), and De Soto’s Cezar Garcia was second in the high jump (5-10).
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday, May 26
Coulee
TREMPEALEAU — The Black River Falls High School boys golf team won a season championship by placing third at the final 18-hole Coulee Conference meet Wednesday at Trempealeau Mountain.
Arcadia and G-E-T tied for first place with matching scores of 341, and the Tigers followed at 350. But Black River Falls had a big enough lead in the season standings to hold off second-place Arcadia and third-place G-E-T to leave as the biggest winner.
Junior Mike Antonelli is the season medalist ahead of runner-up Chandler Sonsalla of Arcadia.
Antonelli shot a 9-over-par 80 on Wednesday and placed third behind Sonsalla (73) and G-E-T’s Sawyer Schmidt (74), who played the last three meets of the season and finished second or tied for second in two of them.
Sonsalla was 1 over on the front and 1 over on the back. Schmidt was 1 over on the front and 2 over on the back.
The Raiders also received scoring rounds from Cole Sobotta (87), Carter Pronschinske (89) and Dustin Klonecki (92). The Red Hawks received 89s from Caleb Lightfoot, Mason Truax and Boden Bratberg behind Schmidt.
In Wednesday’s meet, Black River Falls’ Evan Anderson was fourth (84), and Sobotta’s 87 was good for fifth individually.
Westby-Viroqua had a score of 469. Kellen Olson had score of 116, Cody Campbell 98, Sidney Ricks 119 and William Mowery 136.
The Blugolds were led by Lukas Beck, who won the 100 (10.83) and 200 (22.35), while they also got wins from Ryan Conzemius (400, 52.55), Andrew Skemp (800, 2:00.81) and Jonathan Skemp (3,200, 10:33).
Aquinas’ 400 relay team of Beck, Mathew Reuteman, David Malin and Quinn Miskowski won the event in 45.07.
Tomah got wins from Baily Hyatt (long jump, 20-8½) and Evan Westpfahl (discus, 128-7), while Westby’s Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-0).
Hyatt finished second in the 100 (11.12) and Westpfahl second in the shot put (44-3), while Gluch was second in the triple jump (36-4½).
The Timberwolves (100) finished fourth as a team, while the Norsemen (84) were sixth and Logan (24) was seventh.