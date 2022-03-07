High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, March 1

WIAA regionals

Division 3

Westby 71, Altoona 63

WESTBY — The eighth-seeded Norsemen (11-14) held on to beat the ninth-seeded Railroaders and earned a regional semifinal game at top-seeded West Salem (22-1) on Friday.

Senior Hudson Lipski made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points for Westby, which built a 41-34 lead after one half. Lipski made all of his 3s in the first half.

Sophomore Rhett Stenslien added 26 points for the Norsemen. He scored 15 in the second half.

Black River Falls 73, Viroqua 43

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The seventh-seeded Tigers (12-11) beat the 10th-seeded Blackhawks (6-18) behind 27 points from sophomore Evan Anderson, who made three 3-pointers.

Junior Trey Cowley added 10 points for Black River Falls, who play at second-seeded Stanley-Boyd on Friday. Mike Antonelli and Evan Voss scored nine apiece for the Tigers.

Viroqua was led by Griffin Olson’s 15 points.

Highland 66, De Soto 48

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Pirates had their season come to a close at 11-13.

GYMNASTICS

State tournament

Friday, March 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Sparta High School junior Ella Hemker won an individual championship on the vault and helped the Spartans place fourth as a team in the WIAA Division 2 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids High School on Friday.

Hemker turned in a routine that scored 9.383 to hold off a group that included third-place Madilyn Fisher of Prairie du Chien/Fennimore (9.167) and fifth-place Morgan Siekert from the Viroqua co-op (9.133).

The Spartans had a team score of 138.266 and finished behind Whitefish Bay (143.15), Mount Horeb (142.951) and Nicolet (138.65). West Salem's co-op was sixth (135.752.

Hemker was also fifth all-around with a 36.083 after adding a third-place finish on the floor exercise (9.25).

Senior teammate Savannah Clark was ninth all-around (35.966), and Siekert was 11th (35.649). Clark's top event was the balance beam (fifth, 9.433), and Siekert's was a fifth place on the vault (9.133).

West Salem's Taliya Michlig was 13th all-around (35.501). She tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.967), was seventh on the floor exercise (9.117) and tied for ninth on the vault (9.017).

Viroqua freshman Isabell Korn was fourth on the uneven bars (8.983).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0