High school sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Coulee Meet

TREMPEALEAU — Arcadia claimed the team victory with a 211 that was six shots better than runner-up Black River Falls (217). Westby/Viroqua shot a 222 and G-E-T a 229 at Trempealeau Mountain.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla was medalist with a 39, and that put her nine shots ahead of Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher and 12 ahead of third-place Zowie Hunter of Black River Falls and Ithzel Cossio Sotelo of Arcadia.

Black River Falls senior Haylie Schmidt and freshman Megan Windsor tied for fifth at 52.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Coulee

ETTRICK — Arcadia narrowly defeated G-E-T and two other conference foes at Ettrick Golf Club.

The Raiders’ team score of 207 was three strokes ahead of the Red Hawks, and Black River Falls finished third at 215.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonsalla earned medalist honors, shooting 43 to top BRF junior Zowie Hunter and G-E-T senior Caydence Kokott by four shots. Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher fired a 48 to place fourth, and Westby/Viroqua took fourth as a team.

Seniors Ithzel Cossio Sotelo (51), Ahnna Bautch (54) and Kylie Mullikin (59) joined Sonsalla as the Raiders’ scoring golfers in the victory.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Coulee

Viroqua 3, Onalaska Luther 0

VIROQUA — Viroqua took care of Luther in the opening two sets before closing out in a nail biting third set, winning 25-10, 25-17, 25-23.

The Blackhawks (6-5, 3-1) were led by 12 kills and two service aces by Aliyah Fox. Mara Anderson had 20 assists and Bryne Swenson had 16 digs. Swenson and Trixie Koppa each had two blocks.

The Knights (7-9, 2-3) loss came in spite of a great all-around performance by Hannah Matzke, who finished with 10 kills, three digs, a service ace and two blocks. Payton Holub had a game-high four blocks while Allie Zittel had a team-high 13 assists.

Westby 3, Black River Falls 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (15-1, 4-0) remained undefeated in conference play after a win over Black River Falls 25-19, 25-13, 25-11.

Jayda Berg had eight kills for the Norsemen, who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, while Tricia Klum led the team in assists with 12. The Panthers (2-11, 1-4) were led by Bella Falcon with six kills and Sierra Campbell with 12 digs.

Coulee

Thursday, Sept. 15

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen, who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches, were led by 14 kills by Jayda Berg in their 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 win over the Raiders.

Westby (16-1, 5-0) also got 21 assists from Tricia Klum and 12 digs from Bethany Roethel. Arcadia (1-12, 0-5) was led by Breah Golden with five kills and Adela Anderson with 12 assists.

G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1

GALESVILLE — After dropping a close opening set, the Red Hawks (3-10, 3-2) moved above .500 in conference play with a win over the Blackhawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.

Elyse Schoonover had a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs for G-E-T while Kaylee Hauge had a team-high 21 assists. Kayla Schultz finished with 16 assists and four service aces.

The Blackhawks (6-7, 3-2) were led by 10 kills by Aaliyah Fox. Kami Delap had a game-high 24 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Coulee

West Salem 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — While the Panthers and Blackhawks each won two of four singles matches, West Salem swept doubles contests to get a conference win.

The No. 1 doubles team of Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart defeated Viroqua’s Anika and Lanie Nemes 6-3, 6-0. Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar won No. 2 doubles in 6-1, 6-0, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Eva Clements and Asher Helgerson.

Megan Johnson and Dylynn Bayer were the Panthers winners in singles, each in two sets. Nevaeh Hubbard won for Viroqua in two sets while Moriah Cress won No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Saturday, Sept. 17

West Salem Quad

West Salem 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Moriah Cress, VIROQUA def. Elly Goodenough, WEST SALEM , 6-4 , 1-6 , 10-3

No. 2 - Katherine Skaar, WEST SALEM def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 - Emily Bell, WEST SALEM def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-4

No. 4 - Amalia Hemker, WEST SALEM def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - Megan Johnson, WEST SALEM - Dylynn Bayer, WEST SALEM def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-4

No. 2 - Asher Helgerson, WEST SALEM - Natalie Graham, WEST SALEM def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 5-7 , 10-6

No. 3 - Emily Fechner, WEST SALEM - Kate Fechner, WEST SALEM def. Emily Zube, VIROQUA - Payton Wehner, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Viroqua 0, Baraboo 7

Singles:

No. 1 - Emily Finnegan, BARABOO def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 2-6 , 6-0 , 10-4

No. 2 - Ansley Shefland, BARABOO def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Michon Obois, BARABOO def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-2

No. 4 - Rachel Wieczorek, BARABOO def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Eryn Benson, BARABOO - Adrienne Crubel, BARABOO def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-7 (5), 10-7

No. 2 - Annie Langkamp, BARABOO - Peyton Stelzer, BARABOO def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-1

No. 3 - Sydne Thomte, BARABOO - Grace Atwater, BARABOO def. Kara Wehner, VIROQUA - Payton Wehner, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-1

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Sept. 15

De Soto 52, Wisconsin Heights 13

by Todd Sommerfeldt, La Crosse Tribune

DE SOTO — The De Soto High School football team didn’t think it would get a chance to score late in the first half of Thursday’s game against Wisconsin Heights, but a defensive stop created an opportunity.

A sack by Jayvyn Jones on third down and an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the Pirates the ball at the Vanguards’ 34-yard line with 25.2 seconds on the clock as they nursed a 13-point lead.

Faced with a second-and-10 snap from the 18 with 5.1 seconds remaining, Evan Pedretti lofted a pass toward Landon Pedretti in the end zone, where defender Derek Adler made a nice play on the ball to tip it but tipped it into Pedretti’s hands.

That’s a good example of how things went for De Soto as it beat Wisconsin Heights 52-13 in its first game as a member of the West Division of the Southern Conference.

“That was huge, and I was surprised they left us time,” De Soto coach Ev Wick said. “We tried to drain (the clock) and not leave them time when we had the ball before that.

“As soon as we got the ball back, we told the guys, ‘We’re scoring.’ I didn’t think it would be like that, but it was a heck of a play.”

It was just one of many big plays made by Landon Pedretti and the Pirates, who improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference during their first season in 8-player football.

Pedretti caught eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and intercepted two passes.

It took a little time for De Soto’s offense to get rolling, but its defense was ready to go from the opening whistle.

The Pirates allowed the Vanguards (1-2, 0-1) just 80 total yards in the first half, and 33 of those came when Adler broke through the left side of the line and down the sideline for a big run in the first quarter. That drive, however, ended on an interception by De Soto freshman Austin DeFlorian.

“You have to be able to move and make plays in this defense,” senior defensive end Bryce Grelle said. “You have to make the right reads and make your tackles, and we did that.

“This is different than 11-man, but we’re figuring it out.”

Wisconsin Heights ended up with 169 yards, but one touchdown came on a kickoff return in the second quarter and the other on a 48-yard run by sophomore Cody Blicharz in the third.

Adler connected with receiver Reed Adler regularly early, and he ended up with 10 receptions, but they only picked up 78 yards. The junior was elusive and made several of those catches near the line of scrimmage, but De Soto was able to get him to the ground before he hit anything big.

“If you give up chunks like that in 8-man,” Wick said, “you’ll be okay.”

Senior Harley Schams rushed 14 times for 55 yards and scored on a 3-yard run for the final points late in the third quarter.

Evan Pedretti rushed 12 times for 79 yards and a 7-yard touchdown and completed 10 of 19 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns — two to Landon Pedretti and one to Grelle.

“I feel like our team chemistry is at its highest,” Landon Pedretti said. “It’s so fun to be our here with these guys.”

The Pirates put their unbeaten record on the line against Wonewoc-Center/Weston in a home game on Sept. 23.

Friday, Sept. 16

Coulee

Westby 40, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-1, 2-1) won their second straight game by blanking the Raiders (2-3, 1-2).

Garrett Vatland carried 15 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns, then added an interception return for a score as Westby posted its second shutout of the season. Arcadia was held to 53 total yards and lost 13 with its rushing attack.

Rhett Stenslien also rushed for two touchdowns and added 154 yards on 14 carries as Westby gained 406 of its 457 total yards on the ground. Brady Mowery rushed six times for 67 yards and scored on a touchdown run of 22 yards in the fourth quarter.

Vatland scored on runs of 23 and 51 yards in the second quarter and returned the interception 32 yards for a third-quarter touchdown. Stanslien had two touchdown runs of 9 yards — one in the first quarter and one in the third.

G-E-T 52, Viroqua 7

VIROQUA — The RedHawks (2-3, 2-1) cruised to a win over the Blackhawks (1-4, 0-3) behind two rushing touchdowns and the team’s first passing touchdown by quarterback Cody Schmitz.

Five other RedHawks scored touchdowns on the ground, including the team-leading rusher Nate Schindler with 94 yards. Warren Stoner had the longest run of the day, scoring a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Kyle Seiling, Taylor Haney and Max Knapmiller were the other three to score touchdowns for G-E-T. Viroqua’s only score came in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Ethan Dobbs, who also had a game-high six tackles.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday, Sept. 15

Greg Bell Memorial Night Meet

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Viroqua senior Miles Daniels was the fastest area runner, placing ninth in the boys race with a time of 17:29.4.

The Blackhawks finished fifth in the team standings, with senior Cooper Gelhaus (18:22.6) taking 24th and junior Alex Harnish, junior Myles Frye and senior Trevor Geary scoring for Viroqua.

Prairie du Chien freshman Samuel Kramer paced the Blackhawks with a 34th-place finish, running the 5,000-meter course in 19:03.7. PdC took 12th as a team, and Cashton was right behind in 13th, led by junior Gabe Von Ruden (19:53.8).

In the girls race, Aquinas freshman Alexa Myre and senior Naomi Koch carried the Blugolds to a fourth-place showing. Myre (21:24.6) and Koch (21:25) came across the line within a second of each other to place 18th and 19th, respectively.

Cashton’s Mateya Kaduc beat out all the area girls with a time of 21:20.8 to take 16th individually. The Eagles came in fifth at 182 points, 24 points behind Aquinas.

PdC sophomore Tannah Radloff (22:16.1) was the fastest for the Blackhawks’ seventh-place team, and sophomore Rivyn DiPadova (21:24.3) led Viroqua to an eighth-place finish.