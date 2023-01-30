High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 23

De Soto 64, New Lisbon 60

NEW LISBON, Wis. – The Pirates (7-8) won their third game in a row.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Nonconference

Fennimore 72, Westby 60

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-8) dropped a non-conference home game to Fennimore, who was led by Brady Larson with 27 points.

Westby junior forward Rhett Stenslien led his team with 25 points, followed closely by fellow junior Caleb Johnson with 15.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Coulee

G-E-T 67, Westby 34

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (8-7, 4-2) are rolling with three straight wins over six days, including a win at home against the Norsemen (5-9, 2-3).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz had a game-high 25 points for G-E-T as they carry a wave of momentum into a meeting with West Salem on Tuesday.

Junior forward Braden Anibas added 16 for the Red Hawks. Westby junior guard Caleb Johnson also had 16, a team-high.

Arcadia 47, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — The Raiders (5-8, 1-5) picked up their first conference win of the season in a battle of winless Coulee teams against the Blackhawks (1-12, 0-5).

Junior forward Maverick Drazkowski led Arcadia in scoring with 15 points. The Raiders went to the free throw line for 17 shots in the second half, making 11.

Senior guard Clayton Weston of Viroqua had 13 points to lead the Blackhawks. Junior forward Tyler Quackenbush added 11.

Friday, Jan. 27

Cochrane-Fountain City 53, Viroqua 35

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates (8-7) bounced back from a loss Thursday night to win at home against the Blackhawks (1-13).

Cameron Lipinski and Andrew Bissen each had 13 points for C-FC with Austin Arnburg adding eight and Landen Halverson picking up seven. Tyler Quackenbush and Clayton Weston each had eight for Viroqua.

Ridge and Valley

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

WAUZEKA, Wis. — A three-game winning streak for the Pirates (7-9, 3-5) came to an end on the road against the Hornets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 23

Coulee

G-E-T 52, Viroqua 29

VIROQUA – The Red Hawks (3-13, 3-5) won after losing four straight and kept the Blackhawks (3-12, 0-7) winless in the conference.

Nonconference

New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26

NEW LISBON, Wis. – The Pirates (0-14) were kept winless by the Rockets.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Coulee

Westby 61, Arcadia 33

WESTBY — The Norsemen (15-3, 7-1) were led to their third straight win by senior guard Kennedy Brueggen.

Brueggen had 18 points for Westby, leading the game in scoring. Arcadia senior guard Breah Golden led the Raiders (4-12, 3-4) with 13 points.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Coulee

Arcadia 58, Viroqua 48

ARCADIA — The Raiders (5-12, 4-4) ended a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in 10 games by taking care of the Blackhawks (3-14, 0-8).

Breah Golden scored 20 points, and Brynn Aspen added 11 for Arcadia, which beat Viroqua for a second time. Golden scored 17 points in the second half after being limited to three free throws in the first.

Aspen and Kaitlyn Brewer each made three of Arcadia’s nine 3-pointers. Senior Zoey Clark scored 16 points for the Blackhawks.

Friday, Jan. 27

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

DE SOTO — The Falcons (6-14) earned a road victory against the Pirates (0-16).

BOYS HOCKEY

Monday, Jan. 23

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op 4, Stoughton 2

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Dalton Buros tied the game at 1 in the first period for the Blackhawks (3-13) and put them ahead with the lone goal of the second period.

Collin Simonson and Jack Dahl also scored goals for Viroqua.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Nonconference

Menomonie 6, Viroqua 0

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-14) were shut out by the Mustangs with Hayden Weir scoring three goals and recording an assist for Menomonie.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op 3, Black River Falls 2

VIROQUA — Rachel Simonson scored once in each period for a hat-trick to end a two-game losing skid for the Blackhawks.

Gabby Olson had assists on the first two Simonson goals while Gracie Goss assisted on the third-period score that put Viroqua ahead for good.

Zowie Hunter had each of the Tigers first-period goals, the first assisted by Hannah Lane.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Brookfield 4, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — After a scoreless first period, a pair of goals in each of the next two helped the Glaciers to a win over the Blackhawks (9-6).

Lilliah Tambourine had 39 saves for Viroqua but her team was only able to manage 14 shots against Brookfield.

BOYS WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Black River Falls Triangular

Viroqua 36, Black River Falls 29

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers fell 36-29 to Viroqua before being shutout 81-0 by the West Salem/Bangor co-op at their home triangular.

Viroqua senior Ethan Dobbs (26-6) scored an 18-second pinfall victory at 132-pounds over Austin Lund as the fastest of four pins by the Blackhawks against Black River Falls.

Senior Preston Buroker (15-6) earned a 58-second pin at 145 while senior Aaron DiPietro (20-9) won in 45 seconds at 195.

West Salem senior Luke Noel (10-1) scored a pinfall in their 195 contest with Black River Falls in 1:41, one of nine for the co-op squad. Brett Plomedahl (12-2) won at 132 in 1:04 by pin, Trevor Arentz (25-6) earned a pin at 152 in 3:17 and Teghan Moore (21-7) won by technical fall 19-2 at 106.

West Salem/Bangor 63, Viroqua 18

113: Teghan Moore (WSB) over Alex Klum (VIRO) (Dec 9-8) 120: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over Hunter Thurin (VIRO) (Fall 3:17) 126: Nick Ziegler (WSB) over (VIRO) (For.) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Mason Chambers (WSB) (Fall 3:16) 138: Brett Plomedahl (WSB) over Vinny Klum (VIRO) (Fall 1:52) 145: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (WSB) (Fall 1:52) 152: Trevor Arentz (WSB) over (VIRO) (For.) 160: Cody Petersen (WSB) over Blaine Primmer (VIRO) (Fall 1:59) 170: Andy Johnson (WSB) over Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 4:17) 182: Miles Olson (WSB) over Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) (Fall 1:00) 195: Luke Noel (WSB) over Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 3:43) 220: Cameron Sidie (WSB) over Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) (Fall 1:39) 285: Owen Zahm (VIRO) over Marty Roesler (WSB) (Fall 0:53) 106: Cayson Anderson (WSB) over (VIRO) (For.)

Thursday, Jan. 26

Coulee

Viroqua 39, Westby 39

WESTBY — The Blackhawks beat the Norsemen on a tiebreaker in a dual that included eight contested matches.

Westby’s Garrett Vatland (25-7) handed Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (14-7) a 7-1 defeat at 145, and Westby’s Ty Nottestad (27-11) picked up a 57-second pin against AJ DiPietro (19-10) at 195.

Viroqua (VIRO) 39.0 Westby (WEST) 39.0

106: Kylie Klum (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Jayden Geier (WEST) over Alex Klum (VIRO) (Fall 4:31) 120: Ryan Hawkins (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 126: Noah Klum (WEST) over (VIRO) (For.) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Braedyn Grant (WEST) (Fall 0:45) 138: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over Brady Mowery (WEST) (SV-1 11-7) 145: Garrett Vatland (WEST) over Preston Buroker (VIRO) (Dec 7-1) 152: Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 160: Blaine Primmer (VIRO) over Gabe Frydenlund (WEST) (Fall 3:14) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) over Kaston Compton (WEST) (Fall 1:11) 195: Ty Nottestad (WEST) over Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 0:57) 220: Evan Berklund (WEST) over Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) (Fall 3:51) 285: Owen Zahm (VIRO) over (WEST) (For.)

Saturday, Jan. 28

Deerfield Scramble

DEERFIELD, Wis. — De Soto placed seventh out of 19 teams with 363 points in a meet won by Stoughton (489).

Seth Greeno (32-11, 152) led the Pirates with a third-place finish, while Trenton Baldwin (21-17), Peyton Crager (24-18) and Justin Obert (17-19, 182) placed fourth at 145, 160 and 182, respectively.

Independence/Gilmanton Invitational

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Westby finished second in the team points with 133½ — losing only to Clear Lake — while Garrett Vatland (29-7) was named the tournament MVP by winning a title over an opponent with one previous loss.

Vatland won the 145-pound final over Clear Lake’s Tyler Sunday (37-2) via 8-5 decision. Vatland had a pair of pins on the day, including a 9-second victory in the opening round.

Jayden Geier (31-10) won Westby another individual title at 113, pinning Cera Philson (18-7) of Thorp/Owen-Withee at 3:29 after collecting a pair of decisions.

Ty Nottestad (30-12) was the runner up at 195, losing in the finals by 7-4 decision to Bryan Rogstad (29-9) of Blair-Taylor. Rogstad was one of two Wildcats taking home individual titles as Jackson Shramek (36-2) claimed the 182 title, winning by 14-5 major decision over Whitehall’s Eric Klienhans (17-5).

Gunar Koxlien (21-16) at 152 and Ryan Flynn (24-12) at 138 each won third-place matches for Blair-Taylor as the Wildcats finished seventh with a team score of 115½.