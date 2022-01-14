High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 10

Nonconference

De Soto 54, Brookwood 40

DE SOTO – The Pirates (4-5) outscored the Falcons in each half to win for the second time in three games.

Senior Jimmy Damon scored 20 points to lead De Soto, which held a 32-23 advantage at the half. Senior Tanner Pedretti added 11 points and senior Josh Boardman nine for the Pirates.

Brookwood (2-8) was led by senior Austin Frye’s 11.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Aquinas 71, Westby 49

By Todd Sommerfeldt

LA CROSSE -- Quinn Miskowski wanted to set a tone Tuesday night, and the Aquinas High School senior executed his plan to perfection.

The guard buried shots form the right side and from the left. He dropped them through the net from the top of the key and when he took the ball to the basket. He hit free throws when earning them, too.

And Miskowski wasn't just hot in the opening minutes, he hurt Westby from beginning to end in a 71-49 nonconference victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Miskowski made four 3-pointers in the first half and scored a career-high 32 points to help the Blugolds (10-1), ranked ninth in Tuesday's first Associated Press Division 4 poll of the season, run their winning streak to three games.

"We didn't have a big crowd tonight, so we knew we'd have to make our own energy," said Miskowski, who averages a team-high 18.3 points per game. "We were coming off an Onalaska game where the gym was packed and the energy was already there.

"I came out hot, and we were able to jump on (the Norsemen) pretty early."

Miskowski opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner and scored his team's first eight points. His 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Blugolds a 15-5 lead with 13 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half, and 3 from the right corner with 8:30 on the clock pushed the advantage to 26-13.

"We talked about wanting to jump out early and let our defense turn into some offense," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "The guys did exactly what we wanted to do in that regard. They rebounded well, got some turnovers and came out of them scoring effectively."

The Norsemen (6-5) played without injured leading scorer Caleb Griffin and had some trouble establishing any offensive rhythm. They scored consecutive baskets just twice in the first half, and a jump shot by Jack Weninger before Miskowski's fourth 3 got Westby within 10 points — at 23-13 — for the last time.

Miskowski had 20 points in the first half, which ended on one of his baskets that gave Aquinas, which has won two of three games by at least 22 points since a loss to sixth-ranked Onalaska Luther, to a 41-19 lead.

Senior Will Skemp added 11 points for the Blugolds, and senior Hudson Lipski scored a team-high 17 points for the Norsemen. Lipski scored 13 in the second half and was an obvious focus for the Aquinas defense before that.

"There is a lot of toughness and good athletes on their team," Reinhart said. "They have a very prolific scorer in Hudson Lipski, and I was concerned about him coming into the game, and even with Quinn doing a great job on him, he scored it really well and made some tough plays in the second half."

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Coulee

West Salem 87, Viroqua 37

WEST SALEM — The first-place Panthers (10-0, 4-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, outscored the Blackhawks by 40 points in the second half.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored a team-high 18 points, and senior CJ McConkey reached double figures for a second straight time with 13. Junior Peter Lattos added 10 as West Salem maintained a one-game lead on Onalaska Luther.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Coulee

Black River Falls 69, Westby 55

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sophomore Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points as the Tigers (5-6, 3-2) came back from a 33-29 halftime deficit.

Trey Cowley added 23 points for Black River Falls, which has won three of its last four games.

Hudson Lipski led the Norsemen with 16 points, while Rhett Stenslien and Brett Crume added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

With the loss, Westby (6-6, 2-3) has dropped five in a row.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33

VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates (5-5, 2-2) had three players in double figures and used a strong second half to win their second in a row.

Tanner Pedretti and Josh Boardman had 14 points apiece, while Jimmy Dammon added 12 for De Soto, which outscored Kickapoo 24-9 after the break.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Jan. 11

G-E-T/Mel.-Min 66.0, Viroqua 9.0

Viroqua at G-E-T

106: Terek Fry (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Tyden Jones (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 120: Brooks Johnson (GETMM) over Vinny Klum (VIRO) (Fall 3:18) 126: Jackson Blaken (GETMM) over Evan Solberg (VIRO) (Fall 4:35) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over David Hiles (GETMM) (Dec 8-7) 138: Landon Windsor (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 145: Tanner Andersen (GETMM) over Preston Buroker (VIRO) (Fall 3:33) 152: Carson Koss (GETMM) over Blaine Primmer (VIRO) (Fall 3:06) 160: Ben Peterson (GETMM) over Austin Winker (VIRO) (Dec 2-0) 170: Alex Wieczorek (GETMM) over Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) (Fall 1:59) 182: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Mitch Berg (GETMM) (Fall 2:23) 195: Justice Vaaler (GETMM) over Hadley Gilardi (VIRO) (Dec 5-3) 220: Bradyn Lockington (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.) 285: Thomas Haney (GETMM) over (VIRO) (For.)

Thursday, Jan. 13

Sparta Triple Dual

Sparta 51.0, Westby 29.0

106: Savannah Clark (SPAR) over (WEST) (For.) 113: Brock Hoskins (WEST) over Vanessa Gavilan (SPAR) (TF 18-1 4:59) 120: Devon Lietzau (SPAR) over Jayden Geier (WEST) (Fall 1:35) 126: Carter Erickson (SPAR) over Noah Klum (WEST) (Fall 1:25) 132: Jaden Kondor (SPAR) over Blake Hanson (WEST) (UTB 3-2) 138: Dominick Hansen (WEST) over Levi Nichols (SPAR) (Fall 3:19) 145: Emmett Brooks (SPAR) over (WEST) (For.) 152: Garrett Vatland (WEST) over Abraham Sanchez (SPAR) (Fall 1:57) 160: Carson Kelsey (SPAR) over (WEST) (For.) 170: Brock Connelly (SPAR) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Tye Klass (SPAR) over (WEST) (For.) 195: Ty Nottestad (WEST) over Austin Walters (SPAR) (Fall 0:45) 220: Hayden Brueggeman (SPAR) over Ty Harbaugh (WEST) (Fall 0:57) 285: Dylan Nottestad (WEST) over Cadence Zwiefel (SPAR) (Fall 3:25)

GYMNASTICS

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Viroqua 130.4000, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 124.0250

VIROQUA -- Viroqua finished first in its home meet against Prairie du Chien.

The team had a score of 32.375 on the balance beam, 34.025 in floor exercise, 32.225 on vault, and 31.775 on the uneven bars for a total of 130.4000.

PdC/Fenn scored 31.725 on the balance beam, 33.875 in the floor exercise, 31.900 on vault and 26.525 on the uneven bars.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 57, De Soto 33

DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-8, 2-3) had a two-game winning streak come to an end.

Nonconference

Westby 56, Holmen 36

WESTBY — Aubrey Jothen and Hanna Nelson scored 10 points apiece to help the Norsemen win their third in a row.

Jayda Berg and Finley Konrad each added nine points for Westby (8-5), which led 21-14 at the half.

Sydney Valiska made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, but the Vikings (4-10) lost their fourth in a row.

