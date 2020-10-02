High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Onalaska 7, Viroqua 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Willa Brown, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 - Jane Fabian, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Gaonou Her, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 4-6 , 6-4 , 7-6 (7);
No. 4 - Abby Strain, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 4-6 , 6-4 ;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Sarah Hitchler, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL - Lexi Johnson, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH - Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-7 (4), 6-4 , 12-10 ;
No. 2 - Ashley Dale, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL - Grace Hoskin, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH - Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Ashton Arndt, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL - Cierra Butler, ONALASKA HIGH SCHOOL def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -
Viroqua 4, Black River Falls 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks won two singles matches and two doubles matches to secure the win.
Anika Nemes and Lanie Nemes won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles Viroqua, which got wins from Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress at No. 1 doubles and Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle at No. 3 doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Ridge and Valley
Saturday, Sept. 26
Hillsboro 3, De Soto 0
HILLSBORO — The Tigers, who were led by 31 assists by Toni Mitchell, won 25-6, 26-24, 25-16.
Hillsboro also got 15 kills from Malia Liska and 10 digs from Peyton Sullivan.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Westby 3, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — The Norsemen, led by 12 kills and 10 digs from Bethany Roethel, won 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14 as they improved 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Westby’s Ella Johnson added 19 assists, and Jaylin Holte had eight aces.
Viroqua (0-3, 0-2) was led by 11 digs from Saige Zitzner.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen, led by Jayda Berg’s nine kills, won 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
The Red Hawks got double-digit digs from Lindsey Lettner (10) and Kayli Bratberg (10) in defeat.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 0
WESTBY — Halle Schwartz had 22 assists to lead the Knights to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 win.
Onalaska Luther also got eight kills from Rachel Koenig and seven digs from Megan Yonkovick.
Macy Stellner led the Norsemen with 16 digs.
FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 25
Mauston 48, Viroqua 6
MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Blackhawks avoided the shutout on a long touchdown run by Cale Anderson in the fourth quarter.
CROSS COUNTRY
Westby Invitational
Tuesday, Sept. 22
WESTBY — The G-E-T boys and girls swept team championships with team scores of 42 and 39, respectively.
The Red Hawks had five boys in the top 10 and four girls in the top 10, and freshman Adrianna Rotering won the girls race for G-E-T with a time of 21 minutes, 42.8 seconds.
Junior Jose Monroy of Arcadia won the boys race in 17:49, and he held off second-place senior Kobe Nichols of Black River Falls (17:55) and third-place senior Bailey Olson of Westby (17:59.8).
Westby had the second- and third-place runners in the girls race with sophomores Meghan Nelson (22:07.2) and Audra Johnson (22:13).
Westby was second among girls teams at 46 and second among boys teams at 67.
