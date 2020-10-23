 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup
High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Thursday, Oct. 15

Tomah 3, Westby 1

TOMAH — The Timberwolves, who improved to 5-7, dropped the first set before roaring back for a 21-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 win.

Lauren Noth had 20 kills and 20 digs for Tomah, which got 24 assists from Ella Plueger, 15 from Asha Eckelberg, and 18 digs from Jaylin Rezin.

The Norsemen (5-7) were led by Macy Stellner (20 digs), Ella Johnson (16 assists) and Jaylin Holte (seven kills).

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Division 2

Prairie du Chien 3, Westby 2

WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Blackhawks beat the fourth-seeded Norsemen 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12.

Richland Center 3, Viroqua 0

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Blackhakwks had their season ended with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 loss.

Division 4

North Crawford 3, De Soto 2

DE SOTO — The Trojans beat the Pirates 25-11, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 15-11.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 16

La Crosse Aquinas 46, Westby 26

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Oct. 20

WESTBY — The Aquinas High School boys and girls cross country teams swept WIAA Division 2 subsectional championships on Tuesday and will take the momentum of impressive performances into Saturday’s Westby Sectional.

The Aquinas boys had four of the top seven finishers and ran to a team score of 29, which held off second-place West Salem (41). The Panthers also advanced to the Westby Sectional as a team after two of their runners crossed the finish line among the top three.

West Salem senior Charlie McKinney was the individual champion with a time of 16 minutes, 29 seconds in a race that had nothing but Aquinas and West Salem runners among the top five. Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp was second (16:50), West Salem senior Brady Niemeier third (16:51), Aquinas junior Alec Taylor fourth (16:57) and Aquinas senior Mitch Ellis fifth (17:08).

The top five individuals not on qualifying teams also earned spots at the sectional. Westby senior Bailey Olson won one of those spots with a time of 18:02.

The Blugolds also received scoring runs from freshman Jonathan Skemp (seventh, 17:36) and junior Nick Drye (11th, 17:48). The Panthers were rounded out by top finishes from freshman Brennan Garbers (10th, 17:41), sophomore Dawson Gronemus (13th, 17:56) and senior Carson Mooney (14th, 18:01).

The Aquinas girls won with a team score of 69, and that was 10 points better than second-place Platteville (79).

The Blugolds were led by senior Karlie Meyer, who was third (19:55) and trailed only Kayci Martensen (17:33) and Hanna Martensen (19:20) of Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton. West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher was fourth (20:26) and Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung fifth (20:29).

Tauscher, Katzung and Westby sophomore Audra Johnson (sixth, 20:37) are sectional qualifiers as individuals.

The Aquinas winning effort was bolstered by senior Fiona O’Flaherty (seventh, 21;35), sophomore Naomi Koch (21:57), Bella Timm (18th, 22:37) and senior Lilly Gyllander (30th, 23:11).

Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa just missed out on an individual spot but finished eighth overall in 21:41.

