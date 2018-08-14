It was a memorable finish to a very special weekend at the 50th annual Viroqua Hills Golf Tournament held Aug. 11-12. Entering Sunday’s final round, seven strokes separated the top 14 golfers, all in the hunt for the tournament championship. The group featured seven former champions all with a legitimate shot at the title.
In the end it would be Jay Halverson who would rally to fire a blistering four-under 30 over on the back nine to separate himself from a crowded field, claiming his second Viroqua Open championship with a 36-hole score of 140 (70-70). Halverson earned his first title back in 2010 and had come oh-so-close in three other tournaments, placing third in 2013, narrowly missing the title in 2014 and 2016, by a single stroke in 2014, and just two strokes in 2016.
“I struggled through the front nine and really felt like I was out of it,” said the former Viroqua High School athlete, carding four pars, the same number of bogies and a single birdie going out. “Then I birdied 11 and that calmed me down a little bit and I got on kind of a roll.” A roll indeed, Halverson proceeded to record birdies on 13, 15 and 16, finishing with pars on the final two holes to claim the championship in front of a huge crowd surrounding the 18th hole.
Asked if it was special to win on the 50th anniversary of the tournament, Halverson replied, “It’s always special to win your home tournament and this one was extra special, I kind of played for my Grandpa (Gus Tollefson) today, he just passed away a couple of weeks ago.”
Halverson had to hold off five other golfers bunched at the top of the leader board, separated by just three strokes, with two holes to play on Sunday. After 34 holes, Austin Roth, Troy Dobbe and Todd Groves were each a stroke back of Halverson at one-under par for the tournament, followed closely by Randy Strangstalien and 2016-17 defending champion Garrett Jones, at even par.
Groves, of West Monroe, Louisiana, and a Viroqua native, competed in the event as a four-time champion (1993, 1996, 2001 and 2002), and Viroqua’s Troy Dobbe, began Sunday's 18 holes trailing first-day leader Austin Roth by two strokes. Groves and Dobbe would fire identical rounds of 70-71 (141) over the two days, ending in a second place-tie, each one stroke behind Halverson.
Groves was just enjoying the competition and said, “I didn’t even know I was in it until the 18th hole. I really thought I was out of it, but someone told me I was right in it…so I just gave myself an opportunity, putting my approach in a good spot, I just didn’t hit the putt. The tournament was great, it always is, and at 48 years old I am just happy to be competing.”
Like Halverson, Dobbe admitted after the competition that he was also playing for his grandfather, Dr. Robert Starr, longtime member of the Viroqua Hills and the former Viroqua Country Club, who passed away earlier this year. “This was a very special tournament, I played a lot for Grandpa today.”
Dobbe, who was wearing one of Doc Starr’s well-known straw hats went on to say, “I have never been in a tournament where there have been so many players in it right to the end; it was nice to see that many local golfers with a chance to win.” Dobbe’s father Tom, wore a hat that had also been worn by Dr. Starr. In another tribute to Doc, his son Mark played the tournament using his father’s old-reliable graphite irons.
Roth, two-time Coulee Conference Golfer of the Year as a Viroqua High School athlete and this summer’s winner of the Viroqua Hills club championship, fired an opening round three-under 68 (36-32). Roth, a member of the Viterbo University golf team, began the second day of the tournament with back-to-back birdies, but scuffled over the final 16 holes, finishing third in the competition with a 142 (68-74).
Jones, with a 142 (71-71), placed in tie with Roth among the 196 golfers competing in the two-day event. A mid-round rally by Strangstalien on Sunday faded over the final five holes and the Westby golfer settled for sixth-place medal with a 143 (70-73). Jones was the only golfer in contention without direct ties to the immediate Viroqua/Westby area, but does have a connection. The former University of Wisconsin varsity golfer from Rewy and an Iowa-Grant High School graduate, played for Badgers from 2003-2007 and was coached by Viroqua native BJ Endicott when he served as UW assistant coach in the same years.
Ben Fauske, another Viroqua native, currently living in Sherwood, and a two-time tournament champion (1997 and 2001), carded a two-day score of 148 (75-73) good for a seventh-place finish.
Bob Davig, 71, of Denver, Colorado, captured his third senior championship (men over 65) in four tries with a 149 (73-76) for a slim one-stroke victory over second-place Chris Weis, of La Crosse, with a 150 (73-77). Two other senior players, Du Sherry of Viroqua and Jim Fauske of New London, tied for third with 151’s.
Bob Pugh, Milwaukee, was the second flight senior winner with a 166, followed by Lyman Cline Wausau scoring a 167 and Cal Ainsworth, Onalaska, with a 169.
Other flight winners can be found at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course website.
