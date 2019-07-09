The Ken Fortney Memorial Scramble will be held at Viroqua Hills Golf Course, Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m.
The format is a four-person scramble. All players will hit tee shots. The team will select the best ball and everyone will play from that spot; and continue until a putt is holed.
To register, call the golf course at 608-637-7615.
