The 17th annual Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge event will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 5, near La Farge. Expect a busy day with nearly 400 racers paddling 7 miles down the Kickapoo River (Landing 7-14), biking 15 miles on country roads (P west to Irish Ridge and loop back through Rockton), and running 3 miles on Kickapoo Reserve wooded trails (Ice Cave Trail and Old 131 Trail). All proceeds from the event help fund the year-round, outdoor education programs hosted by the KVR.
To maximize safety, County Hwy. P west will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Old 131 to the intersection with Weister Creek Road, Saturday, Oct. 5, for the duration of the race – approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detour maps will be handed out to the public as they approach the closed portion. For information, contact the Reserve by calling 608-625-2960 or visiting us on Facebook.
