The 2019 American Legion baseball season is in full swing, and a handful of teams have stood out as the best of the best through the first few weeks of the season.
With regionals approaching in a few weeks, we're ranking the top five teams in Class AAA, AA, and A.
Class AAA
1. Fond du Lac (12-4)
2. Oshkosh (8-1)
3. Wisconsin Rapids (12-3)
4. Plover (17-9)
5. Appleton Post 38 (10-3)
Honorable mentions: Eau Claire, Hartford, Hartland, Manitowoc, Oconomowoc, Sheboygan
Fond du Lac takes the top spot in the rankings at this point in the year. Post 75 has had good showings in its last two tournaments, going 5-0 at the De Pere tourney and 2-1 at the River Falls tournament. They own notable wins over Sheboygan, Hartland and Manitowoc.
Oshkosh is hot on Fondy's tail, with solid wins over Appleton Post 38 and Hortonville to its credit. Third-ranked Wisconsin Rapids has beaten Appleton Post 38, Plover and Viroqua so far this year. Plover already has 17 wins this summer, including one over top-ranked Fond du Lac. Appleton Post 38 rounds out the top five, thanks to wins over Hortonville and Wisconsin Rapids.
Among the teams just on the outside of the top five: Eau Claire has recovered from a slow start to the year, bolstered by the arrival of players from the Division 1 state champion Eau Claire North team. Sheboygan is the defending AAA champion and has added players from successful high school programs like Plymouth. Hartford, Hartland, Manitowoc and Oconomowoc have all had success in tournaments too.
Class AA
1. River Falls (9-1)
2. Holmen (12-3)
3. Hortonville (9-2)
4. New London (11-3)
5. Ashwaubenon (11-4)
Honorable mentions: Antigo, Lomira/Theresa, Onalaska, Rhinelander
Defending Class AA champion River Falls is the top dog in the Class again. Post 121's only loss of the season is against Fond du Lac, the top-ranked team in Class AAA. They beat Oconomowoc, an honorable mention in AAA, for one of their best wins of the year.
Second-ranked Holmen owns wins over several AAA teams this year, including Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and La Crosse Post 52. Post 284 has been hot since dropping a doubleheader to Plover early in the year.
Hortonville is off to a 9-2 start to the season, highlighted by two wins over fourth-ranked New London. Hortonville has won nine games in a row.
New London is fresh off a runner-up finish at the Clintonville tournament. The Clippers were last year's state runner-up, and appear to be just as good this summer. Ashwaubenon went to the state tournament last year and is 11-4 to start this summer.
Class A
1. Viroqua (22-5)
2. Prairie du Chien (15-2)
3. Ripon (9-0)
4. Waupun (11-1)
5. Medford (9-1)
Honorable mentions: East Troy, Little Chute
Viroqua plays more games than anybody, and they've already won 22 games this summer. The 138ers have victories over Wisconsin Rapids, Prairie du Chien and Madison, to name a few.
Second-ranked Prairie du Chien's only losses of the year are to Viroqua and Madison. They've won their other 15 games, highlighted by a drubbing of Onalaska early in the summer.
Ripon is unbeaten in its first nine games of the year, with a 1-0 win over defending state champion Waupun serving as the highlight. Max Huseboe pitched a perfect game in that win.
That game against Ripon is Waupun's only loss on the year. Other than that, the defending state champs have been great.
Medford is coming off a strong spring high school season, and that has translated into a hot start this summer. Post 147 is dominating the northern part of the state.
