Local sports roundup

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Monday, June 20

The Viroqua 138’ers (17’s) faced Riverdale in a doubleheader in the Park Bowl. Viroqua defeated Riverdale 13-3 in the first game and 11-1 in the second.

Wednesday, June 22

The Viroqua 138’ers played a doubleheader against Baraboo in the Park Bowl. Viroqua defeated Baraboo 11-2 and 11-1.

Thursday, June 23

Viroqua faced Prairie du Chien in a doubleheader at home. They won 13-6 and 12-2.

Sheboygan Tournament

June 24-26

The Viroqua 138’ers were the championship team at the Sheboygan Tournament.

Viroqua faced Wausau Friday and won 6-4. On Saturday, they played GBSW and came out on top, 8-2; they also defeated Plover 9-1. On Sunday they faced Plover again, and won 15-11.

RVMG staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0