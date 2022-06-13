Local sports roundup

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Thursday, June 9
Mauston 2, Viroqua 0
Mauston 6, Viroqua 1
MAUSTON, Wis. — Post 138 had just five hits in the two games and scored its only run in the fifth inning of the 6-1 loss.
Shortstop Griffin Olson was 3 for 6 in the doubleheader. He tripled and scored Viroqua's lone run. Kevin Lendosky pitched a two-hitter in the 2-0 loss, striking out five and walking three.
Friday, June 10
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Viroqua 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Viroqua 4
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Shortstop Griffin Olson was a combined 4 for 8 with four singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which gave up a six-run fourth inning in the first game and all three of the runs in the second game in the second and third innings.
Nathan Mathison and Casey Kowalczyk each had a hit in each game for Viroqua, which had a combined13 hits in the doubleheader.
Sunday, June 12
Viroqua 8, Plover 1
Viroqua 7, Sheboygen 1
