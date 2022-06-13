 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports roundup

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Thursday, June 9

Mauston 2, Viroqua 0

Mauston 6, Viroqua 1

MAUSTON, Wis. — Post 138 had just five hits in the two games and scored its only run in the fifth inning of the 6-1 loss.

Shortstop Griffin Olson was 3 for 6 in the doubleheader. He tripled and scored Viroqua's lone run. Kevin Lendosky pitched a two-hitter in the 2-0 loss, striking out five and walking three.

Friday, June 10

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Viroqua 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Viroqua 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Shortstop Griffin Olson was a combined 4 for 8 with four singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which gave up a six-run fourth inning in the first game and all three of the runs in the second game in the second and third innings.

Nathan Mathison and Casey Kowalczyk each had a hit in each game for Viroqua, which had a combined13 hits in the doubleheader.

Sunday, June 12

Viroqua 8, Plover 1

Viroqua 7, Sheboygen 1

PLOVER, Wis.

