Outdoors commentary: A bike for every season

For the past eight years, Shively has welcomed the challenge fat tire or “fat biking,” as it’s sometimes referred to, brings.

“I like the seasons for all sports. Sometimes the conditions are not as easy to deal with,” said Shively, who teaches fourth and fifth grade at Coulee Montessori School in La Crosse. “Biking is my first sport love. I like cross country skiing, but you are sometimes limited because of conditions.

“Just getting outside all year around, that is hard core to some people. I try not to unbalance my life, but to add balance to it (with exercise, i.e. biking). I get my work done, then add balance by doing something outside.”

That outside balance, as Shively calls it, may seem new to some, but fat tire biking has been around La Crosse for a decade or more. Its popularity ebbs and flows, but if you frequent the trails in and around La Crosse, you’ll likely see a fat tire biker.

And you’ll likely be curious as to its difficulty, its enjoyment and its exercise value.

“When a company called Salsa came out with their model, Salsa Cycles, which had to be 10 years ago or so, that is when we started carrying fat tire bikes,” said Erik Pueschner, co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop in La Crosse along with his wife, Randi, since 2016.