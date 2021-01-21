Outdoors commentary: A bike for every season

Regardless if there is wind, rain, sleet or snow, he’s out there rolling through it. And odds are he’s smiling with each revolution of his wheels.
No, he’s not in a car or four-wheel drive truck with the heater busting and the music blaring, but enjoying the relative silence on his human-powered bicycle. I should say bikes, as 48-year-old Josh Shively has a bike — or two — for each season.
Unlike many of us who may consider ourselves serious but fair-weather bikers, this guy rarely stops pedaling.
From April through September, you can find the La Crosse man riding the back roads through the hills surrounding Barre Mills on one of his two road bikes. You know, the skinny, hard-tire bicycles built for speed and handling where a rush of the wind seems to inspire and energize you.
In the spring and fall — and even during the summer — you can find Shively on a mountain bike. Yes, he’s tearing through the dirt, hugging the berms and flying off jumps on the Gateway Trails or Upper Hixon Forest trails.
But what about the winter season, especially the days when the wind is howling, the snow is falling and single-digit temperatures send a chill through our bodies despite knowing full well we won’t venture out?
Yes, there is Shively out pedaling his fat tire bike in the snow. You know, those bikes that at first glance simply make you shake your head in bewilderment, wondering if it’s a bike, a motorcycle, a two-wheeled monster truck?
For the past eight years, Shively has welcomed the challenge fat tire or “fat biking,” as it’s sometimes referred to, brings.
“I like the seasons for all sports. Sometimes the conditions are not as easy to deal with,” said Shively, who teaches fourth and fifth grade at Coulee Montessori School in La Crosse. “Biking is my first sport love. I like cross country skiing, but you are sometimes limited because of conditions.
“Just getting outside all year around, that is hard core to some people. I try not to unbalance my life, but to add balance to it (with exercise, i.e. biking). I get my work done, then add balance by doing something outside.”
That outside balance, as Shively calls it, may seem new to some, but fat tire biking has been around La Crosse for a decade or more. Its popularity ebbs and flows, but if you frequent the trails in and around La Crosse, you’ll likely see a fat tire biker.
And you’ll likely be curious as to its difficulty, its enjoyment and its exercise value.
“When a company called Salsa came out with their model, Salsa Cycles, which had to be 10 years ago or so, that is when we started carrying fat tire bikes,” said Erik Pueschner, co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop in La Crosse along with his wife, Randi, since 2016.
“It was kind of exciting as it was pretty new and not many people had them. It gave people an opportunity to do more in the wintertime.”
Fat tire bikes use, as the name indicates, utilizes a much fatter tire than a mountain bike and far greater in width than a road bike tire. A fat tire bike uses a 4-inch, or even 5-inch wide tire, while a typical mountain bike has a 2.3-inch wide tire. Road bikes, by comparison, have about a 1-inch wide tire.
The inflation level of a fat tire bike tire is far different than other bikes, as it uses anywhere from 4- to 8-pounds per square inch (PSI), whereas mountain bike tires are around 21 PSI, and road bikes are at 35 PSI or more.
The lower inflated tires offer a softer, spongy type ride that is slower, but offers great grip in the snow. Both Pueschner and Shively agree there is a learning curve that accompanies maneuvering a fat tire bike.
“I would say, for the most part, there is a technique to it,” Pueschner said. “To go up some hills, you can slow down and feel the tread grip the snow. It is consistently a deliberate, slower ride.”
So be it, Shively says. A ride is a ride when you are pedaling outside.
“I started fat tire biking, it’s probably been eight years ago when they really became so popular. Back when Surly, and a few different bike companies, started making these fat bikes,” Shively said. “They started with 4-inch-wide tires.
My first one was a Salsa, with a 4-inch tire. Trek Farley has a 5-inch wide tire. It sounds like a monster truck rolling down the road.
“The first time I rode one was in snow. It was hard. Sometimes it was harder to stay on the trail than a dirt bike. Soft snow with an edge, it can throw you off course. Before we started grooming the trails is was more difficult.”
There are miles of groomed trails in the Upper Hixon Forest, Pueschner said, as a group of volunteers made a grooming machine that makes a two-foot wide trail through the woods that makes fat tire biking more enjoyable.
Shively uses the trails, but before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he would bike to school — a 6-mile trek from his house — four days a week. Different seasons would bring out different bikes, but he would consistently do it.
It was a form of outdoor therapy.
“When the roads are good, an April through September thing, after that people put away their road bikes. I don’t. It (riding year-round) helps me keep my sanity,” Shively said.
“With virtual school now, it has changed. I used to ride bike to and from school three and four days a week. I miss that. I work out a trainer bike or do a hike, which helps blow off the steam. I just love the fresh air.”
Before teaching at Coulee Montessori, which is a charter school located in the Northside Elementary building, Shively taught in Holmen. That commute took him from 45-minutes to an hour, he said, so he would only do it once or twice a week.
“For 13 years, well pre-COVID, I have done this. I miss having a bike commute,” Shively said. “I find it really energizing.”
Don’t worry, Shively and his 6.5 bikes (he has a tandem bike he rides with his wife, Kim, so he counts it as a half-bike) are still putting on miles. In fact, Shively — who once managed Smith’s Bike Shop for five years before going into teaching — has a lofty goal leading up to his 49th birthday on Feb. 28.
“I have a ‘49’ goal next month. It’s seven squared, where I run seven miles seven days in a row, then ride a 49-mile route on my birthday,” Shively said, his excitement obvious in his voice.
And after that, the family plans to take a trip — with COVID precautions — to northern Wisconsin where Josh and Kim’s oldest daughter, Ella, is a 21-year-old senior at Northland College in Ashland. There, Josh, Kim, along with Ella and their youngest daughter, 18-year-old Ava, may partake in an event called “Book Across The Bay Bay,” a 6.2-mile trek from Ashland to Washburn that can be done via cross country skis, snowshoes, walking, or perhaps on bikes?
COVID, however, may change those plans. If that happens, it’s a good bet the Shively family will still be doing something outside.
“I am really thankful they still like to get out and ride with their old man,” Shively said of his daughters.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com