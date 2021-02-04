Outdoors commentary: Adventurous, intriguing, borderline insane

He tests his mind and pushes his body to the point where most people would break, yet treats his accomplishments as something much less than super human.
He’s easy-going, yet tremendously driven. He’s extremely dedicated with a relentless attention to detail, yet for some reason believes many others could reach his level of cycling success with the proper amount of training, determination and dedication.
What Dan Luebke does on year-round on two wheels, however, is hard for most of us to understand. I find it fascinating, yet unimaginable. Adventurous and intriguing, yet borderline insane.
How else would you describe the 50-year-old Onalaska man, a cyclist who completed a 225-mile “gravel” race in the remote wilderness of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall of 2020 with close friends Erik Pueschner and Tostin DeYoe of La Crosse?
A man who completed the Arrowhead 135, a 135-mile fat tire bike race held annually in January in International Falls, Minn. (a city affectionately known as the Icebox of the United States). And he did it “three or four” times.
A man who, just for kicks, biked from Holmen to Sparta in the wee hours of a 30-below zero winter night, then camped once he got there. You just need the right equipment, he says. Let’s just say his idea of the right equipment (layers of high-tech clothing, boots, gloves) differs from mine (warm house).
“It is not like I went to the Olympics or something. You don’t have to be an elite athlete to do some of these things. Most people could do it given the right level of dedication and attention to detail,” Luebke said.
“I don’t think I am Superman by any means. I am just another guy who took it step-by-step. I took on more challenging things as time went on.”
Sure, if you say so.
Who would argue with a man, one who works in sales and marketing at Reconyx, Inc., in Holmen during the day, then helps his wife, Mary, raise their daughter, Avery (18), and son, Nate (15), all the while logging between 6,000 and 9,000 miles annually on some sort of bike – road, mountain, gravel, fat tire.
“I usually put on about 6,000 to 9,000 miles a year, all forms of biking. This year I have less than 1,000 miles. We moved to a new house and have done a lot of remodeling,” Luebke said, almost sheepishly. “Our whole family bikes. It (biking) is not a requirement in our family by any means, but if they are interested, we’ll help share what we know and have experienced.”
Luebke, who grew up in an unincorporated town of Monches, Wis., about 30 minutes from Milwaukee, came to La Crosse in 1990 to attend UW-L. He didn’t adhere to a typical four-year plan, as he took a year off to work, then joined the National Guard and was deployed to Bosnia for nearly a year.
He eventually earned a degree in business and management information systems (MIS), and has spent the last 18 years of his career in four different roles at Reconyx, Inc.
So how did all this lead to some of the most adventurous biking most of us would never dream of attempting?
“I went to college and a girl down the hall asked me to go mountain biking,” Luebke recalled. “I borrowed a mountain bike from a friend and went out for a mountain bike ride and did some biking in general. I ended up marrying the girl.”
That girl, Mary, ended up doing a number of biking events before they started a family. While she’s not into the extreme events to the degree Luebke is, the fact she has done a number of them helps her understand his motivation.
Well, some of it.
“The first blush is, ‘You are nuts!’ My friends and wife spend a lot of time on bikes, so they understand,” Luebke said. “To me, I want to try that kind of (adventure) thing and maybe inspire other people to get out and try it.”
Perhaps he will, but it’s mind-boggling when it comes to some of the races he has tackled. Take the Crusher EX, for example. The 225-mile race is an enhanced gravel race which is unsupported. That means you are on your own from the time you leave until the time you return.
“It was out in the wilderness of the UP (Upper Peninsula). There is a set course you have to navigate with GPS, and you had to carry to all your all own supplies,” Luebke said. “There were checkpoints you had to hit and take picture to prove you were there (yes, checkpoint selfies).
“I had done a Crusher race before, but this was a Crusher EX (Extra Enhanced). They took away all the support to it, so you were more on your own. It is basically people out in the wilderness.
“It was pretty much 95 percent gravel or jeep trails or ATV trails or a single trail. We had to carry our bikes up and down a few areas, and there were river crossings. There were places we were handing our bikes up and down to each other, rocky areas.”
Luebke said he simply didn’t have the time to train properly for the event, often telling Pueschner and DeYoe to go on ahead without him, but Luebke managed to finish in 31 hours, 19 minutes, 37 seconds, just behind Pueschner.
“You are constantly looking at that (GPS). One thing I am pretty confident in is navigation. I never realized when I was younger, but I have a very good sense of direction. If you get off course, you fix it. You figure it out, just like in real life,” Luebke said.
He said some competitors in the event were 10 or even 20 miles off course. A course that had no markers, hence the GPS.
The risk of veering off course doesn’t bother Luebke, even in the heart of winter when he did the Arrowhead 135. There are three checkpoints on this course, which follows a snowmobile trail the majority of the time, and those are for safety reasons.
“They check to make sure you don’t have frostbite. If you have any sign, they pull you out,” said Luebke, who said his average completion time of the race is about 24 sleepless hours. “It has gone from snow to slushy, which was the worst year where everything was melting and there was not much snow cover, to lots of snow. Usually if you are getting three inches or more, you can’t ride and have to push. I have done that, with probably the most I have pushed is maybe 20 miles.”
Luebke has done well in the event, too. In 2016, he finished ninth out of 92 competitors, stopping the clock at 22 hours, 19 minutes. In 2015, he was 10th out of 84 competitors in 17 hours, 13 minutes. In 2017, he was 15th (17:27) out of 81 entrants.
“In my case, I respect the cold. If it is getting colder, you change what you are doing immediately. I have researched and practiced everything in order to handle conditions like that,” Luebke said. “I spent a year testing out different clothing and equipment options, trying everything in different conditions.
“It is probably one of the things I enjoy most about it, for sure.”
Luebke also enjoys watching his wife and children compete, saying Nate is signed up for a 50-mile mountain bike race in Michigan this year. He and his son have biked the course in preparation, and had his eyes opened.
“Now he knows what type of ride it is. It is awesome, not just for me, but to see them (his children) accomplish what they want to do,” Luebke said. “To share in those experiences is a great thing.”
Don’t get the idea Luebke is done adventuring.
There is an event in Alaska, a 350-mile fat tire bike race that uses the famous Iditarod Trail (used by the mushers in the sled dog race) that he would like to do. There is a 1,000-mile race there, too.
“I have a number of good friends that have done it (350-mile race), and a few that have done the 1,000-mile race,” Luebke said. “They are nuts; I am the sane one. I would like to do the 350-mile race, but the 1,000-mile one is a little too daunting for me at this point.”
Most of the longer, more challenging races he has done – including the Crusher EX and the Arrowhead 135 — require qualifying races. In other words, you can’t just go out and do it without having successfully completed shorter, but challenging races.
Yes, Luebke has qualified for the Iditarod 350. Now, it’s just a matter of time before he does it.
Still think he’s not Superman?
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com