Outdoors commentary: Brown takes airboat for a spin

Thankfully we were in an open area, or lake within a lake, when I was driving. After the initial few minutes of feeling out the machine, I got the hang of it — or so I thought.

As we approached the end of the open-water area where the sloughs started, I let off of the gas to make a sharp turn. Unlike the Late Model stock car I had once taken for a spin at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (that’s another story) where cornering requires less speed, the airboat was the opposite.

I should have kept the RPMS high. My bad.

“If you get into a touchy situation, your first instinct is to let off the gas,” Jenson said. “You have to give it gas, though, or you are going to lose control. You need air moving past the rudders.”

No harm done as we gently slid over some tall grass where the water was still several feet deep. A push of the gas pedal, and we were on our way again.

“When people ask me about my airboat, I always remind them, you have no brakes and no reverse,” Jenson said.

This time there was no need for either one, as we simply spun around and took off.