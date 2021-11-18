Outdoors commentary: Deer fog is here

The real heart-pumping action begins in one day, but let’s be honest about the increased frequency of your day dreams. Come clean, fess up, and admit it.

Deer fog has hit you. Hard.

If you are one of the more than a half-million hunters who will take to the woods at some point during Wisconsin’s 170th gun-deer hunting season that begins Saturday and runs through Nov. 28, your mind has experienced deer fog for days, likely even weeks.

Before you ask, there is no cure.

As you try to get a clear picture of what Saturday will bring, you wonder if your trail cameras are a true representation of what you will see on opening weekend. While you based it on wind direction and a tinge of gut instinct, you wonder if the stand you picked for opening day — a decision you wrestled with for days — is truly the right one.

And, of course, you wonder about the weather, how many deer you’ll see, as well as the deer population estimates for your county, your zone, your state. You debate the size threshold, as in whether or not to raise your gun and pull the trigger.

Wow, no wonder you’re tired at work. If your boss asks, just say you were intensely focused on the next project, certainly nothing else.

One thing you need not wonder about is Wisconsin’s overall deer herd. Generally speaking, it’s healthy, it’s sizeable and in most of the state’s four DNR drawn zones — Northern Forest, Central Forest, Central Farmland and Southern Farmland — hunters should experience plenty of success.

Some zones such as the Central Farmland, which includes all of La Crosse, Trempealeau and Buffalo counties, as well as part of Monroe County, there is an abundance of deer and hunters should have plenty of opportunities.

“La Crosse County is part of the Central Farmland zone and offers excellent deer hunting opportunities. The mix of prime deer habitat and available food allows La Crosse County deer populations to thrive,” said Paul Napierala, Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist for La Crosse County.

“In La Crosse County, two farmland zone antlerless permits will be offered per deer hunting license purchased. The extended weather forecast is looking favorable for the opening weekend of the gun-deer season. A dusting of snow would be helpful but cooler temps should keep deer active during shooting hours.”

Overall, generally speaking, the state’s white-tailed deer population is estimated to be in excess of a million animals.

“Rather than giving you a number, I can say, based on harvest post-hunt population numbers (in 2020) and projection for growth this year, the general (overall) deer populations are at least as good, if not higher, than last year,” said Jeff Pritzl, State Deer Program Specialist for the Wisconsin DNR.

“The reason we don’t emphasize that (more than a million deer) — and that is a huge number from a perspective standpoint — is that trying to slice that down to the individual hunter’s experience, it doesn’t always work. It doesn’t play well with the segment of the hunting population that doesn’t, or may not have, a good experience.

“Folks that find themselves on some marginal areas that don’t have higher concentrations hear us talking about higher deer numbers, it seems unbelievable and doesn’t sit well.”

Back to wondering …

Here’s a fact that will make you contemplate something else deer related: According to Pritzl, two-thirds of the bucks harvested during the nine-day gun season are taken on opening weekend.

Last year’s nine-day gun-deer harvest was 188,712, up 16 percent from 2019’s nine-day kill of 160,769. In 2020, 85,340 bucks were harvested during the nine-day season, compared to 75,236 in 2019. And yes, if you’re wondering, 49,025 bucks hit the ground on 2020’s opening weekend.

You can surmise what that means for hunter-ratio success when it comes to bucks and the nine-day season. Early success, late hopes.

Some more numbers to throw at you before we move on: Last year’s total deer harvest (archery, crossbow, gun) was 339,901 — up from 2019’s total harvest of 291,023. The overall harvest numbers have held fairly steady the last five years, as 366,464 deer were harvested in 2018, 322,054 in 2017, and 318,506 in 2016, according to the DNR website.

Lots of numbers, lots of deer.

Ah, the decisions and preparations that accompany Wisconsin’s largest participatory hunt — there were 569,203 gun-deer licenses sold in 2020 — are just some of what makes it truly special.

“Not that this is unique to Wisconsin, but when we talk about the gun season it is really about the social aspect of the re-connection of family and friends,” Pritzl said.

“We have seen a real increase in archery and crossbow hunting, and people pursue that for the solitary experience and real ability to express their woodsman and other skill sets. When it comes to the gun season, the focus is really on family and friends.”

Speaking of archery and crossbow seasons, here’s some more numbers that show a trend of more deer being harvested before the actual gun-deer season. Through Nov. 9, archery hunters have killed 28,570 deer statewide, compared to 41,063 harvested by those who hunt with a crossbow.

Breaking it down even further, through Nov. 9, archery hunters killed 400 deer (278 bucks) in the La Crosse deer management unit, and 776 deer (490 bucks) in the Trempealeau management unit, according to the DNR website. Crossbow hunters have killed 363 deer (260 bucks) in the La Crosse deer management unit and 774 (487 bucks) in the Trempealeau unit.

Does a successful archery and crossbow season translate into gun-deer season success?

“It’s not surprising that it picked up. It’s the time of year that we do the bulk of our archery harvest, the time of the year we do a lot of our harvesting, especially our buck harvest,” said Mark Rasmussen, Wisconsin DNR wildlife biologist for Trempealeau and Buffalo counties.

“We have an abundant deer population in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. Deer are just kind of creatures of the edge. We have lots of edge around here with quite a bit of woods interspersed with lots of farm fields. We have good habitat and milder winters than in the forest zones.”

In other words, the Central Farmland zone has everything deer — and therefore deer hunters — want. And, thanks in part the County Deer Advisory Councils (CDAC) in our area, and across the state, the DNR has more input from localized sources.

According the DNR website, CDACs work with local (DNR) department staff to schedule meetings, provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input, review population data and deer impacts on forests and agriculture, develop three-year recommendations on county population objectives and create annual antlerless harvest quotas.

It’s just another tool the DNR has to manage Wisconsin’s deer herd.

“They (CDACs) provide valuable input. They are all folks that, for the most part, or live or recreate in the counties they represent and offer different positions on the CDAC — ag, farmers, representatives of the hunting community,” Rasmussen said.

“They provide a good link to the general public.”

A link to valuable information that shows while there are concerns with the herd, such as a number of counties with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive deer (see DNR website for specifics), the overall forecast for the 2021 hunt is good.

Good, but not to the level of the record year of 2000 when the all-time record harvest of 528,494 whitetails were killed by 694,712 gun-deer hunters (76 percent success rate), but to a long-term, sustainable population.

“That year (2000) it was a combination of a burgeoning deer population, the highest it has ever been — we recognized that it was not on a sustainable trend, so better to bring that deer population down purposely than wait for it to crash,” Pritzl said.

“(In 2000) we were in the most ideal situation as far as creating opportunity. Everything lined up, weather, hunting conditions. (Hunters) put a lot of deer on the ground. Will we see that again? Probably not. We don’t want to go back there, those kind of deer densities.”

But hunters want to see deer and have an opportunity to harvest one, or more, in order to fill their freezer as well as continue longstanding traditions.

Weather permitting, that should happen this season in the La Crosse area.

“I would say we are looking forward to a good season. There are no guarantees in life,” Rasmussen said, “but we have a healthy deer population in both Trempealeau and Buffalo counties.”

And throughout the Central Farmland Zone, for sure.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0