Outdoors commentary: Elite anglers head to La Crosse for marquee event

Here’s where it get interesting. The 18 anglers who earned a spot in the knockout round start over, or have their catch weight return to zero.

“It will be very interesting to see, as this format is definitely different than most professional events we’ve had in the past where it is four days of cumulative weight,” said Burish, a tournament angler himself.

“It is a unique format that will definitely put some extra tactics and decision making into play. The quantity of quality fish here is unbelievable, but it will be the big fish that will stand out and make the difference here.”

On Sunday, the championship day, there will be 10 anglers (eight from the knockout round and two who came directly as winners of their group) starting at zero weight once again. The heaviest bag of five bass caught on Sunday will translate into $235,000.

Got all that? It’s a bit complex, but zeroing the weights twice — after the group competition and again in the knockout round where the field is reduced from 18 to eight — creates an entirely new strategy for the competitors. Some like it, some don’t. I, for one, am interested to see it in action.