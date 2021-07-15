Outdoors commentary: Herro's memorable hunt

Lucas Herro was in his element, as he calls it, as he sat in silence in a ground blind on a piece of land near the remote burg of Burr Oak.
It was his fourth season of Wisconsin spring turkey hunting, and he desperately wanted to shoot a tom.
This early May hunt, he thought, might be the one.
“We were in position on the edge of a window. There was a field behind and in front of us. We had a decoy set up behind us as well as in front of us,” Herro recalled, not missing a detail.
“We knew the hens were hanging out in the field. We sat no more than an hour and the hens came in silent, towing a tom.”
Lucas, along with his friend and hunting partner, Knute Aasen, were poised for action. The adrenaline was flowing. The tom was getting closer and closer. This was it, right?
“The tom came within 10 yards. It was too close, and we needed to let the shot spread out a little bit,” Herro said. “We got to see him. He came out from that window (in the blind) in full strut. It was phenomenal.
“I have always wanted to see that. It was the first time I had seen a tom in any kind of hunting experience. It is unlike any other hunting experience. Words don’t do it justice.”
This is where the hunt becomes more complicated for Herro, as he is paralyzed from the mid-chest down due to a swimming accident eight years ago, on June 30, 2013. Herro has control and movement in his arms, but has limited movement of his hands and fingers.
He’s able to shoot a 20-gauge shotgun, even a .270 rifle, and a crossbow, thanks to a shooting rest that has gone through several modifications, thanks to years of design -- and trial and error -- by Aasen.
To pull the trigger, Herro simply bites a paddle with a rigid upper mouthguard, or bite trigger, that is hooked by a stainless steel cable to the gun’s trigger.
As turkey hunters know, these birds have incredibly keen eyesight as well as acute hearing, and can detect even the slightest of movement -- even inside a blind.
This created some challenges, to say the least, for Herro and Aasen.
“So sure enough, they (hens and tom) came back on the wrong side of the trees, so we didn’t know he was there until he was 20 yards away, standing there in full strut,” said Aasen, his eyes lighting up as he relived the moment.
“So we had to switch having Lucas from having the gun out this window, to out this window. Yes, switching windows in the blind. So we had to unlock his chair, turn his chair, and get his gun out this window. By that time, the hen, which the tom was following, turned and started going back. She decoyed right to our decoy.”
The hunt was still on as the tom wasn’t aware of the two hunters in the blind. With any creak of Herro’s wheelchair on the plywood base of the blind, or sound of him pivoting, and this tom’s history.
“The tom was just following her. She turned and started to go back where she came from. Then there was one bush in the way, hiding the tom, and Lucas couldn’t get a shot off,” Aasen said.
“I said, ‘Lucas, don’t worry about it, they are going to be here all day.’ Sure enough, the hen came through the trees and was now on this side, so I had to unlock his chair, turn him, and get his gun pointed out the original window. I knew the tom would eventually follow her to the trees.
“Sure enough, there he is about 15 yards away. The situation wasn’t right for Lucas to the turn the gun to the left at all. Lucas whispered, ‘Just say when.’ I knew he had crosshairs on it, and it wasn’t a half a second and he bit, and absolutely drilled it. Excellent shot.”
Herro, at 30 years old and eight years after his accident, had bagged his first tom turkey. This wasn’t just any turkey, or any hunt. It was a time, and place, Herro thought might never happen.
“When you can’t independently brush your teeth, comb your hair or feed yourself, you can’t even think about being outdoors and hunting. That idea is so far-fetched,” Herro said. “It takes lot work, but it can be done.
“It is my fourth year that I have set out and it has taken four years to harvest a tom. Anytime I am in the woods, I am a happy guy. I enjoy the outdoors, and that is why I enjoy hunting. To call to an animal and have them call back is such a neat thing.”
With big helping hands from Aasen, and his son Seth, who is a high school buddy and longtime friend of Lucas, Herro has been able to deer hunt as well as turkey hunt. It took months, even years, to modify the gun rest that was originally built from an old computer stand, then advance to a manufactured one that was modified, but the end result is Herro can hunt safely and humanely.
The gun rest, plus the bite trigger, make that possible.
“When I am ready to fire, I just bite down. It is a smooth trigger pull every time. Instead of one-handed swivel system, I have both hands on the firearm and movement of the mounting system without having to place my finger on the trigger,” Herro said.
“It made it a lot more consistent and more ethical hunting. I still won’t take a risky or questionable shot.”
In addition to the estimated 22-pound tom that had a 9½ beard and ¾-inch spurs, Herro has shot whitetail deer, a red stag, and an antelope in Wyoming – all since his accident. He’s also gone trout fishing in Montana.
Field of Dreams Hunt Program, an organization based out of Rice Lake, Wis., helps disabled hunters pursue their outdoors dreams, gave Herro an opportunity to hunt red stag near Green Bay.
“We went to a red stag farm, a large game farm,” Herro said. “It wasn’t like shooting fish in a barrel, there is nothing sporting with that.”
Herro, as you can probably tell by now, doesn’t look at himself as having limitations. Instead, he views them as challenges. Challenges that he continues to tackle each day with incredible positivity.
In fact, he’s constantly thinking of his next hunt, his next project, or the most effective way he can communicate to other disabled hunters that just because they may be disabled, they can still experience the outdoors, including hunting.
“I am looking at transitioning from crossbow to compound bow. I am not too far from doing a hunting weight (with a vertical bow). That is a future goal, to harvest a deer with a compound bow,” Herro said.
“To think I couldn’t feed myself eight years ago, to shooting one of those things. If you have told me at the time of my accident that eight years from now I would be shooting trap and using a compound bow, I wouldn’t have believed it in a million years.”
Hence the motivation to let others know -- abled and disabled hunters. It’s easy to sense Herro’s passion for this, and with his track record, it’s a good bet it will happen.
“I’m at the beginning stages of starting a project, a documentary series, and film what I am doing. With the internet world, I could show able- bodied and disabled people that I am still out doing things,” Herro said.
“I want to get the ball rolling and start teaching to some of these outdoor companies and potentially sponsor some trips and film something to show other people it can be done, it is possible,” Herro said.
“If I touch one person in that audience, I have been successful. It is all about other people.”
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com