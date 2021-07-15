Outdoors commentary: Herro's memorable hunt

Lucas Herro was in his element, as he calls it, as he sat in silence in a ground blind on a piece of land near the remote burg of Burr Oak.

It was his fourth season of Wisconsin spring turkey hunting, and he desperately wanted to shoot a tom.

This early May hunt, he thought, might be the one.

“We were in position on the edge of a window. There was a field behind and in front of us. We had a decoy set up behind us as well as in front of us,” Herro recalled, not missing a detail.

“We knew the hens were hanging out in the field. We sat no more than an hour and the hens came in silent, towing a tom.”

Lucas, along with his friend and hunting partner, Knute Aasen, were poised for action. The adrenaline was flowing. The tom was getting closer and closer. This was it, right?

“The tom came within 10 yards. It was too close, and we needed to let the shot spread out a little bit,” Herro said. “We got to see him. He came out from that window (in the blind) in full strut. It was phenomenal.

“I have always wanted to see that. It was the first time I had seen a tom in any kind of hunting experience. It is unlike any other hunting experience. Words don’t do it justice.”