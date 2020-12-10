Outdoors commentary: Hide sales benefit kids camp

In almost assembly line fashion, they carefully wielded their knives, slicing off excess fat and trimming meat from one white-tail deer hide after another after another. When completed, one of the men would carry it over to an area to be salted and stacked on a pallet.
There was constant, good-natured banter from each of the nine volunteers, and rightfully so.
The deer hides, all donated by area hunters during the recently concluded Wisconsin gun-deer season as well as from the early archery season, are going to help fund the Wisconsin Lions Camp located in Rosholt, Wis. If you are not familiar with the Wisconsin Lions Camp, look it up at wisconsinlionscamp.com. It’s a great cause that needs our support, and these Lions were lending a helping hand.
Actually, many hands here and throughout the state. And after finding out the story behind this, these guys deserve a big hand.
“I’m retired, and this is a way to help others out,” said Stan Dwyer of West Salem. “When I saw the kids lined up at noon (to register for camp), giggling, smiling and laughing, it was a great scene. They (camp counselors) are going a great job of taking care of the kids. It takes a lot to keep it going, as the kids don’t have to pay anything for camp.”
That’s where these guys enter the picture.
Virgil Thompson, a 74-year-old who retired after a 43-year career at McLoone Metal Graphics in La Crosse, heads the local operation as he’s the Environmental Chairman for Wisconsin Lions District 27D2, which includes La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Richland and Crawford counties. He helps organize the crew to clean up the hides, and makes sure they get picked up by a semi-trailer and delivered to a hide company.
There’s a lot more to it than that, as it all starts with hide boxes.
You may have seen them in the area as Lions Clubs from West Salem, Holmen, Bangor, Onalaska, Ridgeview and Mindoro, to name a few, put out boxes at area businesses asking hunters to donate their deer hides. The boxes are put out in October, just after start of the archery season, and remain there through the gun-deer season.
Once the gun-deer season ends, club members deliver them to specific locations, like the one located in a building at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds.
That’s where crews like the one headed by Thompson take the hides and prepare them for the hide companies. On one particular week, hides were coming in from West Salem on Monday, Holmen on Tuesday, Barre Mills on Wednesday, Bangor on Thursday and Coon Valley on Friday.
On Monday alone, there were 18 pallets of 50 to 60 hides each that had been trimmed, salted and prepared for shipping.
“Last year we sent out 45 skids,” Thompson said, taking a quick break from his salting duty. “I think we are ahead of last year (so far). We trim the scrap off, make sure the legs and neck (area of the hide) are open, then salt them down. We cut the tails off, too, as the tails are used for making fishing flies.”
In other words, nothing goes to waste. For those who make their own flies for fly fishing, deer hair is a desired material as it contains an air space in the center of the hair, allowing it to float.
Back to the hides, and what they mean for the Wisconsin Lions Camp. Last year, Thompson said the 27 area Lions Clubs sold 2,749 hides to benefit the Lions Camp, and hope to surpass that this year. That’s a significant increase from 2017, when 1,669 hides were collected. A number of years ago, Thompson said hides sold for $10 each, but have fallen in price significantly since then. He said hides are typically selling for $1 to $2, but the area Lions Club has secured a deal with a hide company for around $4 a hide this year.
“We get treated fairly by the hide company,” said Thompson, a past district governor and past president of the Wisconsin Lions District Governors Association. “Usually, we raise from $78,000 to $84,000, from the whole state, to help fund the Lions Camp.”
That’s a sizeable chunk of change, but it takes a lot more to support the Lions Club’s activities, as the 2017-2018 annual report for the Wisconsin Lions Foundation listed an operating budget of $1.87 million. A good share of that budget goes to the operation and maintenance of the Wisconsin Lions Camp, which is a 440-acre property with a 45-acre private lake.
Wisconsin Lions Camp serves 1,300 campers a year, and has had 70,000 campers over the past 60 years of operation, according to its web site. The camp gives those blind or visually impaired, deaf or hard of hearing, children with intellectual disabilities or autism, and children with diabetes a chance to enjoy outdoor activities in a safe and supervised environment.
In other words, it’s a great place with caring and trained counselors and staff. A place that’s worth supporting, one hide at a time.
“It’s the Waldorf Astoria of camps,” said Thompson, referring to the grand hotel in New York. “We are happy to help support it.”
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
