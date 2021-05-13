Outdoors commentary: Iverson celebrates trusty fly rod

Over the half-century that 72-year-old Ken Iverson has waded into the chilly waters of area trout streams, a lot has changed.
Like the highly-regulated streams, where different stretches of the same stream often carry different, and very detailed, regulations. Or even the number of trout anglers, especially the younger ones, who Iverson believes have decreased significantly.
But one thing hasn’t changed for Iverson — his passion for the sport.
For 58 years, the retired City of La Crosse street maintenance worker has picked up his favorite fly rod and pursued brown trout, brook trout, rainbow trout. If a stream has trout in it, Iverson knows where.
“It always is fun. What keeps it fun, is to catch them in a creek (with all the challenges). That is why I like the fly rod. If you talk to trout fishermen, 100 percent of the reason they go is to enjoy the environment and catching fish on a fly rod,” Iverson said.
“You are going to lose some; you can’t catch them all.”
Iverson has caught plenty of trout over the years, testing his fly rod against wily trout in Timber Coulee and Spring Coulee near Coon Valley, as well as other creeks in the Westby and Viroqua area. He keeps it simple, he says, calling himself a “blue-collar trout fisherman.”
“I even venture out as far as Billings Creek, on the other side of Cashton,” Iverson said. “I go fishing in Minnesota, too. There are a lot of creeks in Houston County. I started going there way back in the 1960s.”
Part of the challenge is finding the perfect spot, or the spot in these winding little creeks where the habitat is conducive to hold trout. A place that features sometimes fast, but always fresh, water. There is far more to it than plodding up to the stream and throwing in your line. Do that, Iverson said, and the trout are long gone before you’re even close to the bank.
“You know where the holes are at and how to approach the holes if you’ve been there before. If you’ve never fished that area before, then the first time you go out there, it’s more exploratory. You just can’t walk up to a hole and fish it,” said Iverson, a Navy veteran who also spent a year deployed with the Marines in Vietnam as part of the NSA First Lieutenant’s Outside Detail.
“You don’t want muddy or stagnant water. The creeks will make their own holes, unless the DNR has put riprap (stream improvement) in there. You are always going to run into the unexpected when you are trout fishing. Some places you might not think there are fish, but they are there. It just takes a while.”
Since he’s retired, Iverson said he has plenty of time to fish. He generally trout fishes twice a week, sometimes more, for a couple of hours at a time. He used to fish the Mississippi River, too, but chooses not to anymore.
“I used to fish the Mississippi River quite a bit. I don’t fish there at all anymore. There got to be too much boat traffic out there; I like the solitude of trout fishing,” Iverson said.
He does make two trips a year to Warsaw, Missouri, where he and his wife Laura have friends. They make a spring and fall trip to Truman Lake, a man-made reservoir that covers 55,600 acres.
“We get a lot of crappies and blue catfish,” Iverson said. “It is roughly about 560 miles from here, and is very enjoyable there.”
But it’s not trout fishing.
There is something about using that old fly rod to toss a fly, a leaf worm or nightcrawler, or even a spinner, into a creek that may feature fast-moving as well as placid water. There is something about feeding a fish that is acutely aware of its surroundings — in the water, and on land.
“That is the fun of trout fishing, using a fly rod. I have been using the same fly rod for years. The one that I really like is the one my wife bought me 30 years ago,” Iverson said. “I just like the feel of it. You know you have a good fly rod when you feel it. It’s like a bowler who has a favorite bowling ball. You just know it.”
In terms of equipment, Iverson said he doesn’t have anything expensive or fancy, which relates back to why he calls himself blue-collar when it comes to trout fishing. His trout bag consists of a small tape measure, a surgical pliers to retrieve the hook from a trout’s mouth, a small scissors to cut the line, a box of sinkers, three different size spinners, and some No. 5 Mustad hooks.
“To each his own, but you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it,” Iverson said of trout fishing. “I don’t have real fancy gear; I use the basics. You don’t need to go overboard. The basic thing is to go out and enjoy it.”
While there are catch-and-release areas of certain Wisconsin streams that are open throughout different periods of the year, the higher-profile Wisconsin trout season-opener was May 1. Iverson didn’t fish that weekend, however.
“I don’t fish on opening weekend, or any weekend during the season. Too busy,” Iverson said. “That (weekend) is for people who are working during the week. And once the grass gets high and the bugs get bad, you don’t see too many people out either.”
But you will find Iverson out and about throughout the summer. He’s got his favorite spots, but still tries out new streams now and then. His priorities, however, have changed a bit over the years when selecting a stream.
“I have had both of my knees operated on, arthroscopic surgery on both. Last February I went to the VA (Veterans Administration Hospital) in Tomah and got shots in both of my hips,” Iverson said. “I’ve had cortisone shots in both my elbows.
“With my age and everything, I want to have it so I know what I am getting into. The first thing I look at is accessibility. Can I get in there and fish the way I want to? And I go to places where I am able to fish, throwing flies, you know. You need to be able to work your fly rod.”
He’s worked his fly rod quite well over the years, and landed some “keeper” trout. In fact, he has three trout, in the 20-inch range, mounted. They fit in nicely with the deer mounts, he said.
“I just got three mounted, all browns. I have not had any trout mounted in 25 years,” Iverson said. “I figured I had enough of them, and my wife says I have enough.”
Maybe enough trout mounts, but that won’t stop Iverson for fishing for more. He likes to eat trout, and keeps his friends that can’t fish anymore supplied with them, too.
“I have been trout fishing all my life. A friend of mine, Charlie Hofer, we fished 40 years together. Due to health reasons, he doesn’t fish anymore. I bring him back some fish,” Iverson said. “If you are out there to enjoy yourself and you are an experienced trout fisherman, you will enjoy wherever you go.”
And trout fish he will as long as he is physically able.
“What I can do, I will do until I topple over,” Iverson said.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com