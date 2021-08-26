Outdoors commentary: Once-in-a-lifetime moment for Griffin

In fact, it nearly ended.

“He was an engineer, so he was sweeping for IEDs before the troops would go through. So he was looking for the bombs, so the EOD could diffuse it, so the people could go through,” Kim Ziegler said.

“They couldn’t find it, because it was in a plastic bottle. The machine kept going off, and they were in an orchard, and from what his sergeant said, ‘Griffin, where is that dang thing? It keeps going off. It has got to be by this tree.’ And he stepped back and it went off. It was in a plastic bottle with a pressure plate. He had found 68 IEDs before that.”

Griffin nearly died. In fact, the doctors and medical staff around him thought there was a strong chance he would.

“We got flown over to Germany, because he wasn’t supposed to make it. Four of us went over there, two of us brought our kids home,” Kim Ziegler said. “And you only get flown over there if people think they aren’t going to make it.”

It’s been a mountainous journey since that day, as Griffin spent a day at a base camp in Afghanistan for a direct blood transfusion, followed by 13 days at a military hospital in Germany. From there he was flown to Bethesda, Maryland, where he spent another 45 days.