Outdoors commentary: Perrot State Park a gem

As the seasons change, the spectacular views and overall panorama of one place tucked away in the Mississippi River bluffs remains a must-see if you’re up for taking a hike.

Perrot State Park, a 1,270-acre gem located just outside Trempealeau, provides jaw-dropping landscape scenery at all times of the year, but none more than now with the changing colors of autumn. A recent hike with my 3½-year-old grandson reminded me how beautiful -- and close -- this park is to both La Crosse (24 miles) and Winona (13 miles).

This is not breaking news by any means, as more than 350,000 people have visited Perrot State Park per year, each of the past five years. That number is likely going to be surpassed this year, said Lois Larson, a 28-year park employee who has served in various roles, including her current title as superintendent.

“System-wide, there is a 30 percent increase in visitations from 2020. Last year with COVID, and being a lot of other venues were being changed and being closed, we were able to acquire a lot of new visitors who didn’t know what state parks were, or were here,” Larson said.

“Once they got here, they found that is a place we want to go back to. We are seeing that people learned what we were about -- and liked it.”

It’s easy to see why.

The park offers plenty of options for hiking (15 miles of trails), camping (107 campsites), boat launches and even canoe and kayak rentals. It seems Perrot, like many other state parks in Wisconsin, offers a one-stop shop for the outdoors.

“We have been building that as we have been going forward, recognizing and responding to customer requirements and needs. We were able to, as a system, increase a number of electrical sites on our campsites,” Larson said, noting that 38 of the park’s campsites are electrically equipped to serve the modern camper.

“Thanks to our Friends Groups, we offer canoe and kayak rental and snowshoe rental. It’s a great way to give to others who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do these things.”

According to the Wisconsin DNR website, a Friends Group is a nonprofit organization whose members have an interest in Wisconsin’s natural resources and volunteer their time, services and support to enhance Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreational areas.

These Friends Groups can apply for grants up to $20,000 through the Knowles Nelson Stewardship Program to build recreational projects and restore habitat on state properties.

These Friends Groups at Perrot State Park, Larson said, have been invaluable for many different projects.

“They are very helpful and very active,” Larson said. “Some have limited focus, whereas others expand that more. They purchase equipment that we might need, host naturalist events and do volunteer work themselves. They host Facebook pages and internet sites to provide information.”

In another words, they are a resource that helps Perrot – and other state parks – do things that budgets wouldn’t otherwise allow. Recently, the Friends Groups have done work on Brady’s Bluff Trail, Riverview Trail, as well as others.

If you get a chance, check out these trails. Brady’s Bluff Trail is my personal favorite, as it starts at the parking lot near the park’s headquarters, winds through the hardwood forest, then uses switchbacks to climb in elevation through the native goat prairies.

This trail gets your attention in more ways than one, as it takes you up 500 feet in elevation where amazing views of the Mississippi River valley await. It gets your heart pounding on the way up, and keeps it ticking rapidly once you spin your head in every direction.

That’s one of the great parts of Perrot – you get a great workout and your eyes are treated to some of nature’s most spectacular scenery found anywhere in the state, or the country, for that matter. If you’re like me, your phone camera was extra busy recording postcard-perfect shots. For those of us who remember post cards, that is.

“People seem to be coming back. And we are getting more people who value the idea of outdoor recreation as a valid part of keeping healthy,” Larson said. “There is a health benefit of being outdoors. We have a lot of new people coming out as well as regulars as they come back every year.”

It’s easy to see why. I’ve been a regular at Perrot for a number of years, and don’t see that changing. Hiking the trails provides a great workout, it’s very reasonably-priced ($8 day pass for residents, or $28 for an annual park sticker; $11 per day for nonresidents, or $38 for an annual sticker) and there are numerous other activities.

To find out more, simply check out Perrot State Park’s website: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/perrot

This site will give you information about the many activities at the park, as well as the campsite and reservation information. Be forewarned, the campsite is very busy from Memorial Day through Labor Day, especially on weekends. The campsite closes for the season in mid- to late November.

The park, however, is open year-round with cross country ski trails, as well as more than five miles of hiking and snowshoe trails.

“We have some trails that are not groomed for cross country skiing, as we have five miles (of trails) open specifically to hiking and snowshoeing,” said Larson, whose responsibilities as superintendent also include Merrick State Park, the Great River State Trail as well as the Buffalo River State Trail. “It (winter) is a beautiful time of year.”

In my opinion, that can be said for any season at Perrot. Check it out; you won’t be disappointed.

ANY IDEAS: Do you have anything, or anyone, you would like to see as a topic for this column? I’m open to all ideas, from a longtime hiker to a diehard cross country skier to a veteran biker to an adventurous camper. I’d love to hear from you, so go ahead and send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

