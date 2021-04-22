Outdoors commentary: Turkey talk a good fit for Maier

Tony Maier doesn’t mind talking turkey — with turkeys, that is.
There is something about speaking their language, getting them to leave their roost, then sprint toward his decoys that creates a huge adrenaline rush.
Whether the enticement originates from a slate call or box call doesn’t matter, it’s seeing a tom (adult male) strut into his firing zone amidst full gobble that creates a level of excitement that’s hard to explain.
Let’s just say there is something special about turkey talk.
And when it happens during Wisconsin’s youth turkey hunt — which was held April 17-18 — it’s even better. Seeing the expression on the face of his 14-year-old daughter, Lexi, or 12-year-old son, Weston, is priceless.
“It definitely gives you a way better appreciation of the sport, if you are able to get the kids out there and show them what it’s all about,” said Maier, a 43-year-old man who lives with his family on Brice Prairie.
“Until that point it is like, I don’t understand why daddy doesn’t want to be around the house and uses hunting as an excuse to be away. Then they find out how much fun and exciting that it is, and to see their reaction, it’s great. Then they understand why dad was gone all the time.”
Tony, a 25-year employee of Ledegar Roofing who serves as the 108-year-old company’s service manager, got into turkey hunting 20-some years ago at the urging of his friends. He had always been into hunting and fishing, but had not tried turkey hunting.
“I grew up deer hunting, which is the big family thing, of course. My family never got into turkey hunting that much, but I had some buddies that were out and told me how much of a blast it was, what a different kind of rush it was,” Maier said.
“They were right. I loved it right off the bat. The difference between deer hunting, when you get a big buck coming at you and great adrenaline rush, and turkey hunting is a lot of vocal stuff.”
In other words, you need to understand, and speak, their language.
“You talk to the birds and figure out their attitudes and stuff like that. Unlike deer hunting, they (turkeys) know you are there,” Maier said.
“Deer hunting depends on weather, wind direction, deer movement. Turkey hunting, you get the box call out, and get vocal with them. It is super different than deer hunting, night and day different.”
But the rush is the same, so when Maier began perfecting how to use a slate call, then box call, he was hooked. A diaphragm call — an instrument which you place in the roof of your mouth — was a different story.
“I’m sure I probably sucked really bad at first with box calls. Really, box calls are pretty easy to learn. If you’ve got the motivation to be good at something, especially turkey hunting, it is a really easy call to get good at,” Maier said.
“Diaphragm calls, I still really suck at those. They mimic a hen to a tee, but I am bad at those. My wife (Brenda) gets really irritated when we are driving somewhere and I am practicing with it. It sounds like someone is dying in the back seat.”
Maier said there are hundreds of different kinds of turkey calls, but the bottom line is to listen, understand what calls the turkeys are using to communicate with each other, then try and mimic them. Getting a turkey down from its roost in a tree, on the ground and into the area of your blind, may require a number of different calls.
In addition, you need to understand the situation, as in who the tom is with. Is he with other hens? Is he with other hens and jakes (immature toms)? Or is he with another tom?
Sounds like a lot of turkey talk, but understanding it dictates your level of success — or failure. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation website, more than 20 unique vocalizations have been identified in wild turkeys.
“You can adjust your tone, how loud they are, how raspy they are. You figure that out on the fly when you are out there,” Maier said of which call to use, how often to use it, and how loud to make it. “Most of the time, toms will have hens with them. Typically the hens will start calling, so you pick out what their (toms) girlfriends sound like and mimic that.
“Once you do it a couple of times and hear how they talk back and forth to each other, you catch on. It is a trial and error type of thing. You just need to pay attention to how the hens are calling back and forth and dial in on how you are presenting that.”
In addition to speaking their language, you need to be absolutely motionless when within sight of turkeys. And that, folks, is a long distance.
Turkeys have a keen sense of sight and hearing, so you can’t make a single mistake and expect to be successful. How keen is their eyesight? Turkeys have three times better vision than humans that covers 270 degrees. And with their flexible necks, a slight turn gives them a 360-degree view.
“Deer are an all-around keen sense of hearing, eyesight and smell kind of animal. Thank God turkeys can’t smell that great because if they could, and with their eyesight and hearing, you’d never get close to one,” Maier said.
Maier, and his brother-in-law, Cory Duerkop, were each dialed into each sense of a turkey during last year’s youth hunt. Maier was in a hunting blind with Weston, while Duerkop was a short distance away in a blind with Lexi.
“We called two in off the roost (last year). I was with my boy, and one of them sprinted right into us. My boy shot his 5 to 10 minutes into shooting time. It was super quick and a super fun one,” Maier said of Weston bagging the second turkey of his hunting career.
“When he shot that one, the other one took off. Once we got the pictures, we met up with my brother-in-law and daughter. We came across another single. We got him to fire back and were able to call him in, about 40 minutes after my boy shot his.
“It was one of those things when everything came together on a perfect hunting day. It is super fun with the kids out there.”
Harvesting two toms of similar size and age — Maier estimated each were 3-year-old toms with 10-inch beards and 1-inch spurs — made it a day to remember.
While this year’s youth hunt coincided with a youth hockey tournament for Weston, father and son plan to get out for the third spring turkey season in early May. Lexi and her uncle, meanwhile, were right back out there on the family’s land near Ettrick, seeking another exciting youth hunt.
“My daughter got her first bird last year. She was kind of a late bloomer when it came to the whole hunting thing,” Maier said. “I got her out and she got a bird, which changed things.”
What won’t change for Maier, is the thrill turkey hunting provides and the fulfillment of passing it along to his children.
