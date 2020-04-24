Practicing alone shows dedication of De Soto softball senior

She picked a softball out of the bucket, placed it on a tee, then hammered it toward the outfield. Then another, and another. Some were line drives, some were dirt-scratching ground balls, some were lazy fly balls.
The plan was to have her dog, Kai, help retrieve some of the balls after she had emptied the 5-gallon bucket at the softball field in Stoddard, which is adjacent to the elementary school. It didn’t happen.
“I took my dog up to the field to retrieve some balls, but all he did was end up frollicking around in the outfield,” said Rachel Gianoli, the lone senior on the De Soto High School softball team. “He has moved on from softball to sticks.”
Gianoli hasn’t moved on yet. She’s not ready to give up on her final softball season for the Pirates, although as each day passes it appears the season will be lost, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
The 18-year-old right-fielder, like many other senior athletes throughout the area, was brimming with anticipation about the upcoming season.
After all, De Soto was coming off a 2019 season in which it built a 14-12 overall record, including 13-6 in the Ridge and Valley Conference. The Pirates, with a talented core of players, had advanced to a regional final before falling to an undefeated Wauzeka team. The physical pieces were in place, and with the leadership of Gianoli, things were looking bright this spring.
“I never had a junior as a captain. Some could have been, but Rachel, she was so natural at that position and in taking a leadership role,” said De Soto coach Tony Paletta, who still had hopes he will coach a 17th season. “She was a captain last year and would have been this year.”
So on what would have been the Pirates first scheduled game, March 31, Gianoli headed to the softball field. A field where she played catcher as freshman, then moved to the outfield as a sophomore. A field where she hit .368 with a home run and five doubles last season as a junior. A field where she stole four hits from the opposition last year, barreling in from right field, fielding the ball and throwing out a shellshocked runner before they reached first base.
Instead, she was hitting balls to an empty outfield.
“You look forward to the season and you lose it. That day I stopped at the field and saw Rachel hitting balls, I had my granddaugher Addi with me. My eyes started tearing up and I started into a teaching moment, telling her (Addi) that is the kind of dedication it takes to be a great player,” Paletta said of watching Gianoli. “The hard work and dedication, no matter what. I saw a bunch of balls in the outfield, I saw her truck, then I saw her all by herself.”
It was an emotional moment for both Paletta and Gianoli. Gianoli said she hit several buckets of balls that day, and has done it a few more times since. That first day, however, was the hardest.
“The hardest part was coming into the parking lot, that is when it really kind of hurt a little bit,” Gianoli said. “I was just sort of trying not to fall apart too bad. I was thinking of all of them (teammates), but needed to take a moment to be alone. I just sat there thinking what we would have been doing if there was a game. I just sat on the bleachers and sort of imagined what it would have been like.”
She envisioned seeing teammate Jordan Young in the pitcher’s circle, a player who compiled an 11-10 record with a 3.46 ERA last season where she struck out 133 batters and walked 130. Or watching rising star Val Osthoff blister the ball. Osthoff, one of the conference’s top young talents, hit .380 with two triples and eight doubles as a freshman.
It may still happen, but both Gianoli and Paletta know it’s a longshot to have even a shortened season.
“I have a message app that I use. I try to send them (players) a message once a week to keep their spirits up and heads up,” Paletta said. “We are hoping we can still get something going. I have to work hard to keep my own spirits up some days.”
Gianoli, who also plays volleyball and basketball at De Soto, comes from a family of softball players. Her mother, Cora, is a 1985 De Soto grad who played softball for the Pirates, while her older sister, Bailey (2016) also played. And, Gianoli says with a happy tone, she got to play on the same team with her younger sister, Jenna, one year as Jenna was a freshman in 2019.
“When I first heard about the school closing, my first thought was softball. It kind of made my heart break a little,” Gianoli said. “I have played softball since I can remember. It hurt a little bit that I may have played my last game and not even knew it. I knew it would sting.
“My sister and I started in the 8-and-under De Soto Little League. My mom played when she was in high school. We have all seen and played a lot of softball. I have always had a huge spot in my heart for softball.”
That won’t change anytime soon, and there may be more softball in Gianoli’s future. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this fall, where she intends to pursue a degree in special education.
“I have always gone to a smaller school. I went to St. Charles Elementary in Genoa, which is a smaller school of 30 or 40 kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Then going from there to De Soto, it felt like a huge change for me,” Gianoli said, “and De Soto is an extremely small school. I looked for a college similar to that. To me, it is easier to interact with them (teachers) at a smaller school. On top of that, I wanted to go to some place out of the area, yet still able to come home.”
While keeping up with virtual classes has kept Gianoli busy in this so far softball-less spring, she does find herself thinking about things in a deeper sense. Like the entire pandemic situation. Not playing softball is disappointing, but in the big picture, it’s a small sacrifice.
“I was pretty upset all that night when I first heard about what was happening,” Gianoli said. “The next day I started to realize it is so much bigger than our area,” Gianoli said. “I just started to realize how big of an impact it is. It is far beyond my my area and how everybody has been effected.”
