Registration is now open for Driftless United’s summer soccer camps and fall high school soccer. These camps are open to youth soccer players of all levels. Whether your child is just starting out or he or she wants to build on and improve their soccer skills, these camps are the place for them to be.
June 10-14: Northland College Soccer Camp
This camp will be lead by Justin Sexton, the head coach of Northland College Women's Soccer Program. Sexton lead the team as it qualified for the UMAC tournament three consecutive years, and in 2016 when it was named the UMAC conference champions for the first time in program history.
Players will work in small groups with similarly skilled peers; camp will include goalkeeper break out sessions.
June 10-14, 9 a.m. to noon at Mason and Roou Field on Education Avenue, Viroqua.
Ages under 8: $75
Ages 8 and up: $100
Sign up now at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/195684
August: Driftless United Soccer Camp
A Tetra Brazil coach will offer American players the opportunity to experience first-hand the kind of soccer training that has made Brazil the most successful soccer nation in the world.
High school players: Aug. 5-9, 8 a.m.-noon. $125
A TetraBrazil coach will offer in-depth training in a fun and encouraging environment. Players can expect to improve their individual ball skills through technical exercises as well as their tactical understanding and team play through small sided games and coached scrimmages.
U8/U10: Aug. 12-16, 10 a.m. noon $95
Skill building exercises, fun games, and activities in an inclusive, safe and active setting.
U12/U14: Aug. 12-16, 3-6 p.m. $105
Basic skills as well as team play through fun and active drills, creative exercises, and small sided games.
Sign-up at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/200062
High school fall soccer
For all area soccer players, grades 9-12 in the 2019-20 school year.
Kelsey Sauber-Olds is the head soccer coach for Driftless United Futbol. Sauber-Olds grew up playing soccer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has traveled around the United States and as far away as Europe and Russia to compete. He was a two time NCAA All-American while playing soccer at Kenyon College. Sauber-Olds brings 30 years of playing and over 15 years of coaching experience to the Driftless region.
Register at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/200059
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.