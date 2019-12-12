Registration opens for Kickapoo Valley Reserve youth ski club

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is taking registrations for its youth ski club. The club meets Thursdays in January and February from 3:45-5 p.m.
Experienced instructors will offer youth ages 6-12 the opportunity to learn proper cross-country ski techniques. Ski equipment is available for rent. More information is available on the KVR’s website.
Equipment is $55 for seasonal rental. Club membership is $25 per family. Scholarships available via Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, contact the KVR office at 608-625-2960.