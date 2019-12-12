Registration opens for Kickapoo Valley Reserve youth ski club
0 comments

Registration opens for Kickapoo Valley Reserve youth ski club

  • 0

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve is taking registrations for its youth ski club. The club meets Thursdays in January and February from 3:45-5 p.m.

Experienced instructors will offer youth ages 6-12 the opportunity to learn proper cross-country ski techniques. Ski equipment is available for rent. More information is available on the KVR’s website.

Equipment is $55 for seasonal rental. Club membership is $25 per family. Scholarships available via Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, contact the KVR office at 608-625-2960.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News