The Ridge and Valley Conference has released its academic all-conference teams for the 2019 spring season.
First team
Charlie Marley De Soto; Jordan Crary Weston; Taylor Olson De Soto; Adam Martin Wauzeka/Steuben; Lara Boudinot La Farge; Lydia Wallace Kickapoo; Sadie Keller Weston; Therese Honer Ithaca; Josie McCarthy Wauzeka/Steuben. Martha Bransky North Crawford.
Second team
Maylee Bibbey Kickapoo; Jake Sikora De Soto; Mitchell Geary Kickapoo; Stephanie Stremke Weston; Ayden Fleeharty Kickapoo; Evan Campbell La Farge; Lindsey Lund Wauzeka/Steuben; Lila Tully De Soto; Grace Babb North Crawford; Abbey Jacobs La Farge.
Honorable mention
Diego Ortiz Ithaca; Jared Payne Seneca; Gabriel Martin Wauzeka/Steuben; Kadee Lawerence Weston; Liv Swanson Seneca; Liam Schaller De Soto; Emma Payne Seneca; Haven Carley Kickapoo; Noel Spencer Weston; Julia Schoen Ithaca.
