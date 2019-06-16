The 2019 Scenic Bluffs all-conference baseball and softball teams have been announced.
Baseball
First team
Noah Freit Bangor No. 4 C Sr; Ashton Michek Bangor No. 8 P/1B Frosh; Dylan Sprain Bangor No. 5 P/INF Sr; Kaden Brandau Brookwood No. 3 P/SS Soph; Aaron Dwyer Brookwood No. 24 P/SS Sr; Ty Costello Cashton No. 12 C/P Sr; Kole Ripley Cashton No. 11 3B Sr; Dane Bach Hillsboro No. 20 P/C Sr; Nick Stekel Hillsboro No. 2 P/SS Sr; Jaron Murphy Necedah No. 23 P/SS Jr; Sam Rogers New Lisbon No. 13 P/C Sr; Arien Nordstrom Royall No. 2 P/OF Sr;
Player of the Year: Sam Rogers - New Lisbon,
Pitcher of the Year: Ashton Michek - Bangor.
Honorable Mention
Bangor - Trevor Jones, Carter Horstman; Brookwood- Mitch Klinkner, Ricky Myers; Cashton - Carter Hall, Damon Lukaszeski; Hillsboro - Bronson Borchardt, Gunner Hynek; Necedah - Ryan Nixon, Mekhi Baradji; New Lisbon -Jon Olson, Cody Haschke; Royall - Max Benish, Keith Schnurr; Wonewoc Center - Andrew Jacobson, Taylor Geitz.
Sportsmanship award
Bangor - Dalton Peters; Brookwood - Weston Muehlenkamp; Cashton - Brett Butzler; Hillsboro - Garrett Sagert; Necedah - Logan Williams; New Lisbon - James Steele; Royall- Fletcher Green; Wonewoc Center - Dylan Degner.
Final standings
Bangor 13-1; Hillsboro 11-3; Brookwood 9-5; Cashton 9-5; New Lisbon 6-8; Royall 6-8; Necedah 2-12; Wonewoc Center 0-14.
Softball
Hannah Crenshaw Bangor No. 11 OF Sr; Jadyn Larson Bangor No. 1 SS Soph; Aliya Langrehr Bangor No. 10 P/1B Frosh; Faith Wathke Brookwood No. 11/6 SS Jr; Haylee Connelly Cashton No. 21 CF Sr; Allison Brownell Cashton No. 12 C Jr; Molly Crandall Hillsboro No. 3 P/SS Jr; Kyra Saylor Necedah No. 11 C Jr; Miah Hansen Necedah No. 10 1B Jr; Callie Bever New Lisbon No. 2 SS Sr; Kayla Steele New Lisbon No. 8 P Sr; Kaylin Gruen Royall No. 2 F Jr.
Player of the Year: Molly Crandall, Hillsboro.
Pitcher of the Year: Kayla Steele, New Lisbon.
Honorable mention
Bangor - Haley Jones, Madelyn England; Brookwood - Alyssa Ottum, Hailey Schueller; Cashton - Brianna Wanek, Natalie Kramer; Hillsboro - Malia Liska, Brookelyn Borchardt; Necedah - Braedynn Jones, Taylor Anderson; New Lisbon - Megan Froh, Hope Baumgart; Royall - Kirstin Lunde, Molly Olson; Wonewoc Center - Vanessa Miller, Riley Nielsen.
Sportsmanship award
Bangor - Madison Brownwell; Brookwood - Katrina Hansen; Cashton - Alyssa Hooker; Hillsboro - Sierra Johnson; Necedah - Makenzie Mootz; New Lisbon - Sabrina Wolf; Royall - Kirstin Lunde; Wonewoc Center -Deena Degner.
Final standings
Bangor 10-4; Cashton 9-5; New Lisbon 8-5 *; Necedah 8-6; Hillsboro 6-8; Royall 6-8; Brookwood 4-9 *; Wonewoc Center 4-10. (*Did not make up rained out game)
