Six Westby Area High School senior athletes signed their letters of intent at a special gathering held in the Westby Area School District Fieldhouse, Wednesday, May 3.

Emily Collins, Bethany Roethel, Denali Huebner, Anna Dregne, Sophia Paduano and Gabby Olson each had their turn to be recognized, sign their letters of intent and share a few words.

Collins will play volleyball at University of Dubuque and major in elementary education. She is the daughter of Karla and Ron Collins.

Roethel will play volleyball for Concordia University Chicago and major in health science-nutrition. She is the daughter of David and Angela Roethel.

Huebner will run cross country and track for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is the daughter of Brian and Stacey Huebner and will major in nursing.

Dregne will compete on the bowling team at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and pursue a double major in broadcasting/journalism and communications with an emphasis in sports communications. She is the daughter of Heather and Chris Dregne.

Poduano, the daughter of Vince and Shelley Paduano, will play hockey at St. Mary’s University, Winona, and major in nursing.

Olson, the daughter of Trever and Emily Olson, will be attending Black Hawk East College in Illinois, where she will be on the western equestrian team and major in equine science.

Todd Ihrcke, athletic director, said the diversity of the athletes was amazing. “What’s really super cool is it shows the different skill levels these people have in different areas.”

He said they focused not only on the sports they were being recognized for, but also on other sports, the classroom and co-curricular activities.

Ihrcke said the athletes made dreams happen by their commitment and their determination to be excellent at what they do.

“We are all proud of you,” he said. “You have shown the ability of perseverance to go to the next level.”

Each of the athletes expressed appreciation and gratitude for their families, teammates, coaches and the community, and shared their excitement to be pursing their sport at the college level.

“Thank you for being here and supporting us,” Dregne said to the audience. Turning to her fellow athletes, she said, “I can’t wait to see what we will do in the next four years.”