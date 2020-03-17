Sparta/Viroqua Bantam Bulldogs win state hockey tournament

The Sparta/Viroqua Bantam Bulldogs won the WAHA Division 2B State Hockey Tournament in Sheboygan March 7-8, beating Janesville 2-1 in the championship game.
Their first game of the tournament was a close 4-2 victory over Shawano, followed by a 10-1 win over Oregon. They defeated Onalaska 3-2 and New Richmond 8-0 in their playdown games in order to make it to the state competition.
This team is a co-op team consisting of eight players from Viroqua and 10 players from Sparta that began practicing together in late October.