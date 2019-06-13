AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Saturday, June 8
Viroqua splits at Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — A big hit and a clutch strikeout in the first game helped the Viroqua legion baseball team earn a doubleheader split against Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Viroqua won the opener 2-1 and dropped Game 2 8-5.
In Game 1, Hunter Vikemyr hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to give Viroqua a 2-1 lead, and then he came in with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh and struck out the final batter to secure the win.
Vikemyr’s save preserved a great start from Aaron Huebsch, who went 6⅔ and allowed just four hits.
Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a lead in the second game and didn’t let Viroqua (5-1) get back into it.
Sunday, June 9
Viroqua gets past Post 52
Mike Stuber tripled and drove in two runs, and Andrew Wedwick was 2-for-2 with a double as the Viroqua American legion baseball team beat La Crosse Post 52 3-1 at Copeland Park on Sunday.
Brandon Merfeld was 2-for-3 and stole two bases for Post 52, which scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brandon Stadler also doubled and scored.
Hunter Vikemyr pitched six scoreless innings, struck out nine and allowed three hits for Viroqua.
