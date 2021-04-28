Spring preview: Westby, Viroqua form boys co-op golf team

Westby High School and Viroqua High School have formed a boys cooperative golf team and the first-year team is being led by first-year coach Tyler Fortun.

“This year is definitely a rebuilding year and learning to year, as this is the first year we are a co-op,” Fortun said. “Learning from each other will be very important.”

Fortun said the top returning player from 2019 will be Kellen Olson, the team’s only junior. “I will have high hopes for him to strive and get better every day throughout the season. I have asked him to be my leader on and off the course and be my voice within the school to keep other teammates on track with schoolwork and giving us their best efforts for the team.”

The pandemic has not really affected practices much, Fortun said, as they are outside. “(There are) new rules on the golf side regarding leaving flagsticks in place and keeping personal items cleaned and sanitized.”

“Students are excited to be able to participate in a sport, being active and getting to enjoy being outside,” Fortun said.

He said the team has a willingness to learn.