The De Soto High School baseball team may have lost seven seniors but is heading into the season with a positive attitude.

“We lost seven seniors from last seasons baseball team,” said Steve Brosinski, who is in his second year as head coach. “Catcher Aiden Brosinski, co-player of the year and first team all-conference will be hard to replace behind the plate and as a team leader, as will outfielders Jimmy Dammon, first team all-conference and Josh Boardman, second team all-conference. We will also be losing two key pitchers in Brock Taylor and Drake Kumlin. A solid first baseman, honorable mention, Gabe Walz will also be missed.”

The team will only be returning three varsity players from last season. “We will be lead by second team all-conference Bryce Grelle at third base and our number one pitcher, Brian Ziegler, second team all-conference. Senior Evan Koch will be back in the outfield for us. These three will need to step up and be leaders for our young team.”

De Soto finished 10-4 on the season, losing to state champs Bangor in the playoffs.

“Last year we were in the playoffs along with Seneca, Ithaca and Wauzeka,” he said. “I believe these three teams will be at the top again this year.”

“We’re excited for this young group of ball players coming up,” Brosinski said. “They have a lot of talent, positive attitudes and desire to work hard. I believe as we gain experience throughout the season, we could be in the mix at the end.”

The coaching team includes assistant coach Derek Boardman and JV coach Mason Quellhorst.

De Soto baseball schedule April 20 Weston (Stoddard Park)