De Soto’s head baseball coach, Tad Boardman looks to take advantage of his returning experience and some talented youth.
“Getting everything to gel will be the key to our success,” says Boardman, who is in his third year as coach.
Senior Isaiah Zink was the Team MVP in 2018 when the team went 13-10. Zink, Ridge and Valley Conference second team, is a two-year letter winner and leads the Pirates on the mound. Senior Brock Venner bookends with Zink behind the plate. Venner, Ridge and Valley Conference first team, is also a two-year letter winner and the team’s leading hitter in 2018.
Two-year letter winners seniors Riggin Back, Ridge and Valley second team and Conference Honorable mention, and Jake Sikora round out the experienced senior players taking the field for the Pirates.
Dale Puirkowski is the assistant coach.
