De Soto High School baseball team 2019

Members of the 2019 De Soto baseball team include (front, from left) James Damon, Matthew Boardman, Brock Venner, Alex Scoville, Tanner Pedretti, Brock Taylor, Aiden Broskinski, Andrew Thompson, Kaden Blaha, Drake Kumlin, Jacob Kurszewski; (back) Alex Boardman, Lucas Walz, Kaden Pedretti, Josh Boardman, Isaiah Zink, Riggin Beck, Jake Sikora, Charlie Marley, Brock Horstman, Vin Buchner and Gabe Walz.

 Greg Koelker photo

De Soto’s head baseball coach, Tad Boardman looks to take advantage of his returning experience and some talented youth.

“Getting everything to gel will be the key to our success,” says Boardman, who is in his third year as coach.

Senior Isaiah Zink was the Team MVP in 2018 when the team went 13-10. Zink, Ridge and Valley Conference second team, is a two-year letter winner and leads the Pirates on the mound. Senior Brock Venner bookends with Zink behind the plate. Venner, Ridge and Valley Conference first team, is also a two-year letter winner and the team’s leading hitter in 2018.

Two-year letter winners seniors Riggin Back, Ridge and Valley second team and Conference Honorable mention, and Jake Sikora round out the experienced senior players taking the field for the Pirates.

Dale Puirkowski is the assistant coach.

Contributor

Greg and his wife Ellen Koelker are retired and live on Grouse Hollow Farm near Stoddard. He is chairman of the Vernon County Chapter of Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

