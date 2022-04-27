 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring sports preview: De Soto baseball welcomes new coach

De Soto High School baseball team 2022

Members of the 2022 De Soto baseball team include (front, from left) Justin Obert, Grant Kozelka, Peyton Crager , Landyn Sanders, Harris Krueger; (row two) Landon Pedretti, Hunter Viner, Silas Buchner, Seyth Greeno, Kaden Knutson; (row three) Cole Walz, Bryce Grelle, Marco Gallegos, Matthew Sanding, Kyle Jarzemski; (row four) Tanner Pedretti, Drake Kumlin, Brock Taylor, Evan Koch, Mason Zink; (row five) Josh Boardman, Evan Pedretti, Jimmy Dammon, Aiden Brosinski and Harley Schams. Not pictured are Brian Ziegler, Jonathan Montes-Johnson and Sonny Boardman.

 Contributed photo

The De Soto High School baseball team has a new coach this year — Steve Brosinski.

“One of my goals or team motto is to play together as a team and continually get better as a team,” he said.

Brosinski said the Pirates lost four seniors, including all-conference Andrew Thompson and all-conference Alex Scoville, a top pitcher in the league.

“We bring back a solid group of seniors led by all-conference catcher Aiden Brosinski and Josh Boardman at center field,” he said. “Gabe Waltz should be a top pitcher in the conference. We have seven seniors to lead the way for the Pirates this year.”

“We had three upperclassmen come back out for baseball this year who will also contribute,” coach Brosinski said. “We have a solid group of 12.”

“We need to gain experience and settle into our positions and continue to improve,” he said. “We need to figure out our players’ strengths and what they can contribute to the team success.”

Brosinski said he believes that Ithaca, Seneca and Wauzeka all are at the top. “I hope we can be there by the end of the season!”

The coaching team includes assistant varsity coach Andy Russell and JV coach Derek Boardman.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

