 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring sports preview: De Soto softball features returning starters

  • 0
De Soto High School softball team 2022

Members of the 2022 De Soto softball team include (front, from left) Shawnna Haakenson, Mya Radde, Sophia Obert, McKenna Obert, Lillian Mitchell, Kyrie Crager, Sascha Doll; (back) manager Lillian Zink, coach Monica Crowley, Maddie Kumlin, Addison Trussoni, Anastasia Zink, Elissa Moser, McKenzie Moser, Val Osthoff, coach Tony Paletta, Camryn Venner, Jenna Gianoli, Gracyn Beck, Nevaeh Sanders, Amanda Moser, Alethia Sprunger, coach Tamera Zink and anager Kadisha Jimmy

 Contributed photo

This season the De Soto High School softball team welcomes back its returning starters from 2021 — Val Osthoff, Jenna Gianoli, and Camryn Venner, Gracyn Beck.

“We have lost a great deal of experience in last year’s senior class. Because we have so many spots to fill, it is hard to predict this season, but I would expect us to challenge for the conference title,” said Tony Paletta, who is in his 20th year of coaching the Pirates.

The team lost the following athletes to graduation: Jordan Young, April Haakenson, Zoey Boardman, Cierra Spears and Lilli Runice.

The Pirates ended last season with a 16-4 record (conference record 10-2) and the Ridge & Valley Conference title. The total conference titles for the Pirates is 14.

Paletta said he expects to see Seneca, Kickapoo and Wauzeka as the top contenders for the conference title.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News