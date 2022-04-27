Spring sports preview: De Soto softball features returning starters

This season the De Soto High School softball team welcomes back its returning starters from 2021 — Val Osthoff, Jenna Gianoli, and Camryn Venner, Gracyn Beck.

“We have lost a great deal of experience in last year’s senior class. Because we have so many spots to fill, it is hard to predict this season, but I would expect us to challenge for the conference title,” said Tony Paletta, who is in his 20th year of coaching the Pirates.

The team lost the following athletes to graduation: Jordan Young, April Haakenson, Zoey Boardman, Cierra Spears and Lilli Runice.

The Pirates ended last season with a 16-4 record (conference record 10-2) and the Ridge & Valley Conference title. The total conference titles for the Pirates is 14.

Paletta said he expects to see Seneca, Kickapoo and Wauzeka as the top contenders for the conference title.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

