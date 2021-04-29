Spring sports preview: De Soto softball heads into the season with depth

The De Soto High School softball team is heading into the season with 22 players and depth.

"We have a good number of girls out this year. Earning a starting spot with this group will be difficult," said Tony Paletta, who's coached for 19 years. "We have a great deal of depth on this squad. We also have great team chemistry."

How has the pandemic affected practices? "We have lost a full year of softball," Paletta said. "The girls missed out on last season, the summer, and all activities leading up to this season."

Paletta said athletes have given positive feedback about having a season this year. "Everyone is happy to be back together and playing softball. It has been a great feeling for all of the girls and also all of us coaches."

The Pirates only had one senior, Rachel Gianoli, on the team last year. "I was heartbroken when she couldn’t play her senior season. She was a great player and an even better team leader, as our captain."

Top returning players for this season include all-conference players Jordan Young, Zoey Boardman, and Val Osthoff. "We also have a talented group of seniors: April Haakenson, Elilee Koch, Cierra Spears, and Lilli Runice. Juniors Camryn Venner and Jenna Gianoli are also returning starters."