This season the De Soto High School softball team welcomes a new head coach — Michelle Beck

Beck said she feels pretty good about the team right now. “We’re going to take the season one game at a time and see where we can improve on positions (if needed) by moving people around according to their strengths.”

Senior Gracyn Beck will be leading the team at shortstop. “She was the catcher last year and played third base prior,” Beck said. “Senior Elissa Moser is playing first base and hopefully pitching. She is coming off of an ACL tear!”

What does Beck see as the team’s strengths this season? “This group of girls is a hard-working group. Our offense is looking good!”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “This is a young group of girls and they are quiet!,”she said. “(The) challenge – putting all their strengths together so it may take a few games to find that ‘team’ balance.”

Beck said she expects Seneca and Wauzeka-Steuben to be top contenders for the conference title. “I believe that once we find our balance as a team, we could do well. Like I stated, one game at a time!”

Connie Klein is Beck’s assistant coach.

De Soto softball schedule April 20 Weston (Stoddard Elementary)