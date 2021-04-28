Spring sports preview: De Soto track excited to compete again

The De Soto track team may lack numbers, but that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm for the season, especially since they didn’t have one in 2020.

“They have been excited to get to compete again and see the competitors from the other schools,” said Nick Mooney, who’s in his third year of coaching the Pirates. “We have a lack of numbers to be a threat in all of the events, but the events we are in we should push our opponents and ourselves to perform their best.”

Mooney said the top returning athletes include Natalie Randa and Cezar Garcia, who both attended the state meet in the high jump, Lilly Milliren and Kenzy Kreuzer, who are both top heat competitors in the hurdles, and Trinity Vento, who is in the middle distance races.

“I push the kids to get a step faster every day and to mentally see themselves succeeding,” Mooney said of his motto for the athletes.

The team is doing numerous things to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “We socially distance during practice, wear masks, limit the number of athletes in the fitness center, and routinely sanitize the equipment,” Mooney said.