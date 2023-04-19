The theme for this year’s De Soto High School track team is “Legacy.”

“We have sent at least one athlete to the state meet for 10 years straight,” said head coach Jake Reuter. “We want to continue that legacy of success, while also charting our own path to be as successful as we can be. We have told our student-athletes, success looks different for everyone. We just want each kid to improve from start to finish, try their best, and have a lot of fun along the way.”

Reuter, who has coached for a total of nine years (four years in De Soto), is in his first year as head coach.

The team lost three key athletes to graduation in 2022 — Rob Hunter (distance), Lilly Milliren (2022 state qualifier- 100M hurdles/300M hurdles, 300H school record holder, five-time conference champion) and Trinity Vento (2021 state qualifier- 200M dash, 2022 sectional finalist- 100M/200M, two-time conference champion)

“When you lose the seniors that we had, it is definitely a big change,” Reuter said. “Trinity and Lilly were two of the greatest leaders and role models that a coach could ever ask for. It also helped that they were incredibly gifted athletes as well. Rob was a fantastic success story of a kid going from the bottom, to being competitive. We hope that this year’s seniors will step up, and that our young team can grow quickly when it comes to competitive fire, and the will to succeed.”

Top returning boys athletes include CJ Milliren So. (throws), Harley Schams Sr. (sprints), Logan Brudos Fr. (distance) and Zack Yaktin Sr. (long sprints). On the girls side, the top returning athletes are Elena Lechnir So. (sprints/pole vault), Cheyenne Fedler Jr. (Sprints/Hurdles) and Cadence Thompson Sr. (sprints)

Reuter said the team’s strength this season is a young core of student-athletes who have the potential to do great things.

“If they can band together and decide that they want to be great, then we’ll be in a good spot,” he said. “Our sophomore group is our biggest, which gets you excited for the growth they could have in the future. Each events area has a at least a couple athletes that should be competitive at the conference and regional level.”

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season?

“Being such a young team, with a good number of first-timers, we will have to rely on our leadership to help guide this team in the right direction,” Reuter said. “Eventually this weakness will become our strength, as our young group becomes upperclassmen, and our middle school students get to see their leadership.”

Who does the coach expect to be the top contenders for the conference title?

“On the girls side, Kickapoo/La Farge has to be considered the favorite,” Reuter said. “They are just plain good! They have high-level talent at every event, and the depth to back it up, even with an injury to one of their top athletes. Ithaca/Weston is another team that has some big talent. All other teams in the conference have a group of kids who are very competitive. I believe that our girls’ team has a chance to surprise some people by the end of the season. We have the potential to be making waves, but those student-athletes need to put the work in, and be focused.”

“As for the boys side of things, I again think Kickapoo/La Farge is the favorite,” he said. “They have a large number of kids, and high-level talent. Ithaca/Weston always makes it a fun meet. They pushed for the conference title last year, and fell just short. Wauzeka-Steuben has two athletes that could be on the state podium in multiple events, so that’s fun to see. We hope our boys can mix it up with the top kids in our conference, and learn what it means to really compete. We don’t have a big team, but we still want to be in the mix.”

In 2022, the girls team was fourth at conference, ninth at regionals and 14th at sectionals. The boys were sixth at conference, 12th at regionals and 35th at sectionals

Assistant coaches include Rick Pedretti (hurdles/multis), Hunter Thompson (sprints/relays) and Abby Neusen (distance/sprints/jumps).

De Soto track schedule April 20 at Kee High Invite