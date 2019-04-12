De Soto High School track team 2019

Members of the 2019 De Soto track team include (front, from left) Andrew Degler, Issac Holiday, Daniel Wang, Kyler Kuhnke, Pear Sikora, Lilly Millien, Trinity Vento, Kile McDowell, Lila Tully; (back) coach Nick Mooney, Cezar Garcia, Brett Rehban, Hunter Pedretti, Mathew Fruth, Trevor Rehban, Tymber Huebner, Natalie Randa, Sylvana Von Plata and Rieck Kuchenbecker.

 Greg Koelker photo

As former Lansing High School track coach and new De Soto track coach Nick Mooney begins his first year as head coach of the Pirates, he says he has “lots of talent but small numbers.”

Gone are graduates Isabella Audetat, all-conferences first team, Isabel Lindgren, all-conference first team and Field Athlete of the Year, and second team members seniors Jordan Gilman, Sierra Martinson and Marie Harpelunde have moved on.

Lila Tully, a state qualifier in the pole vault competition and all-conference first team, returns. “She is a great role model for other student-athletes,” Mooney says. “She works hard in the offseason by consistently attending the weight room, camps, and maintaining high academic standards.”

Other returning team members include sophomore Natalie Randa, all-conference first team. Unknowns include exchange students, juniors Silvana Vonplanta and Rieke Kuchenbecher.

On the boys team, junior Trevor Rebahan who was a Ridge and Valley first team selection in 2018 returns. Junior Kyler Kuhnke, and sophomore Isaac Holiday were all second team all-conference and are back this season.

Coach Mooney says, “We have low numbers out this season, so we will not be able to compete in all of the events. Winning meets for us is not a likely scenario.” That said, Mooney adds, “We will be tough competitors in every event we can be in.”

Assistant coaches are Dave O’Mara, Rick Pedretti and Greg Tully.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Contributor

Greg and his wife Ellen Koelker are retired and live on Grouse Hollow Farm near Stoddard. He is chairman of the Vernon County Chapter of Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.