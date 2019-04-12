As former Lansing High School track coach and new De Soto track coach Nick Mooney begins his first year as head coach of the Pirates, he says he has “lots of talent but small numbers.”
Gone are graduates Isabella Audetat, all-conferences first team, Isabel Lindgren, all-conference first team and Field Athlete of the Year, and second team members seniors Jordan Gilman, Sierra Martinson and Marie Harpelunde have moved on.
Lila Tully, a state qualifier in the pole vault competition and all-conference first team, returns. “She is a great role model for other student-athletes,” Mooney says. “She works hard in the offseason by consistently attending the weight room, camps, and maintaining high academic standards.”
Other returning team members include sophomore Natalie Randa, all-conference first team. Unknowns include exchange students, juniors Silvana Vonplanta and Rieke Kuchenbecher.
On the boys team, junior Trevor Rebahan who was a Ridge and Valley first team selection in 2018 returns. Junior Kyler Kuhnke, and sophomore Isaac Holiday were all second team all-conference and are back this season.
Coach Mooney says, “We have low numbers out this season, so we will not be able to compete in all of the events. Winning meets for us is not a likely scenario.” That said, Mooney adds, “We will be tough competitors in every event we can be in.”
Assistant coaches are Dave O’Mara, Rick Pedretti and Greg Tully.
