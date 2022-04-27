Spring sports preview: De Soto track's strength is leadership

De Soto’s track and field team includes many first-year athletes who have the leadership of upperclassmen for inspiration.

“We have many first-year athletes out for the team this year,” said Nick Mooney, who is in fourth year of coaching the Pirates. “So, we are spending more time on foundation skills than we have had to in the past few years. Progress has been great and I couldn’t ask for better attitudes or work ethics, so we are on our way to making up for our losses.”

“Leadership has been our greatest strength,” Mooney said. “This team’s upperclassmen have been great role models and leaders for our inexperienced underclassmen. The time that the upperclassmen have put in during the off-season has been a great payoff for them, but has also had a major impact on motivating our underclassmen. The team is made up of individuals from all sorts of different friend and social groups, but it’s obvious they are a family when they are all together for practice or competitions. That special connection only happens with great leadership.”

Lilly Milliren and Trinity Vento are the team’s returning team captains.

“Lilly has competed as one of the best hurdlers in the state the last few years,” Mooney said. “This year she has added the shot put and discus to her list of events and has done very well in those competitions.

“Trinity qualified for state last year in the 200m dash,” he continued. “Trinity’s season has been off to a slow start due to an injury, but she has been working hard on getting back to her usual form. Once Trinity is healthy she will be looking to fulfill her position as one of the area’s top sprinters.”

List key positions lost to 2021 graduates were Natalie Randa and Cezar Garcia who were both state qualifiers in the high jump.

Where are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“Most of the team is made up of first-year participants, so the lack of experience has been a challenge,” Mooney said. “However, our biggest challenge year after year is the fact that we don’t have a track. The weather has been terrible for everyone this year, but it’s even worse for us teams that don’t have adequate facilities. Any running success we have is being created in a hallway, two treadmills, or occasionally when we can go over to Lansing for a late evening practice on their track. Unfortunately it is difficult to reach our full potential, because our greatest challenge is limited by our resources.”

The assistant coaches are Rick Pedretti, Jake Reuter and Jared Milliren.

