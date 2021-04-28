 Skip to main content
Spring sports preview: Pete Swanson continues at the helm of Viroqua baseball
Viroqua High School baseball team 2021

Members of the 2021 Viroqua baseball team include (front to back) Clayton Slack, Cammie Leer, Joy Hubbard, Phil Ott, Griffin Olson, Andy Quackenbush, Evan Hubatch, Kamden Oliver, Ethan Solberg, Kaden Hanson, Ayden McDowell, Benny Fergot, Gavin Olson, Casey Kowalczyk, Brayden Dahl, Braden Lendosky, Noah Mathison, Nate Noggle and Pete Swanson.

 Contributed photo

Viroqua High School’s Pete Swanson, who has been coaching baseball for 45 years, and his team are gearing up for a later than usual season in order to accommodate the delayed fall sports season some school districts participated in during March and early April.

The 2021 season began April 19. In spring 2020, the WIAA canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swanson said practices this season haven’t changed. The team is entering 2021 with a 2019 record of 24-5 and the loss of 2020 graduates Ryan Zemla, Dawson Swenson and Andy Bomkamp.

Nate Noggle is the assistant coach.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

