Spring sports preview: Viroqua baseball working hard

The Viroqua baseball team, which ended the 2021 season as the Coulee Conference co-champ with West Salem, is working hard this season to continue playing solid games and have a good season.

Last season the team, under the leadership of 47-year coach Pete Swanson, had an overall record of 21-5 and an 11-1 conference record.

Top returning players for the 2022 season include Griffin Olson SS, Kamden Oliver 1st base, Casey Kowalcyzk 2b, Benny Fergot CF and Ethan Solberg 2b.

Key positions lost to 2021 graduates were SS Clayton Slack, Coulee Player of the Year, Evan Hubatch, first team, Noah Mathison, second team, Braden Lndosky, good defender, and Andy Quackenbush, pitcher.

Swanson said the pitching staff is the team’s strength this season.

West Salem and Westby are Swanson’s picks for the top contenders for the conference title. “Viroqua will be competitive.”

Assistant coaches are Nate Noggle, Mitch Stalsberg, Adam Stenner and Kodi Ethridge.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

