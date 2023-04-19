The Viroqua baseball team is coming into the season with the strength of solid pitching.

In 2022, the team, under the leadership of 48-year coach Peter Swanson, had a record of 22-8 and ended the season Coulee Conference tri-champs with G-E-T and West Salem.

Top returning athletes include Casey Kowalczyk, pitcher, 2b, second-team all-conference; Tyler Quackenbush, pitcher, MVP State Legion; Kevin Lendosky, pitcher; Cooper Gelhaus, OF; and Jackson Hoyum, 3b.

Players who graduated in 2022 were Griffin Olson first team all-conference; Benny Fergot second team all-conference; Kamden Oliver, Coulee Pitcher of the Year, first team all-conference; Ethan Solberg; and Ayden McDowell.

Swanson said Viroqua should be competitive this season; however, a challenge will be scoring runs. He said the motto this year is “Get better each day.”

The longtime coach said he expects West Salem and G-E-T will be the top contenders for the conference title, and “Viroqua will be right with them.”

Mitch Stalsberg and Nate Noggle are the assistant coaches.

Viroqua baseball schedule April 20 at PdC