The Viroqua baseball team is coming into the season with the strength of solid pitching.
In 2022, the team, under the leadership of 48-year coach Peter Swanson, had a record of 22-8 and ended the season Coulee Conference tri-champs with G-E-T and West Salem.
Top returning athletes include Casey Kowalczyk, pitcher, 2b, second-team all-conference; Tyler Quackenbush, pitcher, MVP State Legion; Kevin Lendosky, pitcher; Cooper Gelhaus, OF; and Jackson Hoyum, 3b.
Players who graduated in 2022 were Griffin Olson first team all-conference; Benny Fergot second team all-conference; Kamden Oliver, Coulee Pitcher of the Year, first team all-conference; Ethan Solberg; and Ayden McDowell.
Swanson said Viroqua should be competitive this season; however, a challenge will be scoring runs. He said the motto this year is “Get better each day.”
People are also reading…
The longtime coach said he expects West Salem and G-E-T will be the top contenders for the conference title, and “Viroqua will be right with them.”
Mitch Stalsberg and Nate Noggle are the assistant coaches.