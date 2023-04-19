The Viroqua High school boys tennis team includes experience and athleticism this season.

“We have a lot of experienced returning players, finding the correct lineup will be a challenge,” said Layne Hanson, who’s coached for 27 years.

Top returning players for the season include Dalton Buros—16-6 at No. 2 singles last year (sectional qualifier); Odin Snowdeal and Gavin Goss—12-8 record at No. 1 doubles last year (sectional qualifiers); Sam Kane—12-7 singles record (sectional qualifier); Carter Roles—sectional qualifier in doubles; and Owen King—sectional qualifier in doubles.

Key players who graduated in 2022 were Dustin Kenyon who played No. 1 singles the last two years and was a two-time sectional qualifier; Ben Kane who played doubles last year and was a three-time sectional qualifier; and Nick Thelen who was a sectional qualifier at No. 3 doubles.

Hanson said finding the correct lineup and continued working of fundamentals will be challenges this season.

The longtime coach said West Salem will be the favorite to win the conference title.

The team’s record in 2022 was 13-4.

Viroqua boys tennis schedule April 20 Mauston